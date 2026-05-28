Stronger monsoon brings heavy rain to Thailand in May 28 forecast

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 9:51 AM
193 2 minutes read
Stronger monsoon brings heavy rain to Thailand in May 28 forecast | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Daniel Stiel on Unsplash

A stronger southwest monsoon is set to bring more rain to Thailand over the next 24 hours, with heavy downpours forecast in parts of the North, East and South, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD said the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand has strengthened. Residents were advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and runoff, especially in low-lying areas and near waterways.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northward, are forecast at two to three metres and more than three metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southward, waves are expected at around two metres.

The upper Gulf of Thailand is forecast to see waves of one to two metres, rising above two metres during thunderstorms. Boat operators were urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

The Thailand weather forecast for the 24 hours from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms across all regions.

Thailand forecast for May 28 says storms will affect all regions, with heavy rain in some areas and rough seas in the Andaman.
Weather infographic released by the TMD, translated into English | Photo via TMD

In North Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 22°C and 37°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected northern provinces are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak.

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In the Northeast, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 38°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected northeastern provinces are Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

In Central Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region. Temperatures are forecast between 25°C and 38°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected central provinces are Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram.

In East Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 36°C. Waves are forecast at one to two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms. Southwest winds are forecast at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour.

Affected eastern provinces are Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

In South Thailand’s east coast, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 36°C. Waves are forecast at around one metre, one to two metres offshore and more than two metres during thunderstorms. Southwest winds are forecast at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour.

Affected provinces are Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In South Thailand’s west coast, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 34°C.

Affected provinces are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

From Phuket northward, waves are forecast at two to three metres and more than three metres during thunderstorms. Southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

From Krabi southward, waves are expected at around two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms. Southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour.

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening. Temperatures are forecast between 25°C and 37°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 9:51 AM
193 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.