Korat cannabis factory fire causes millions in damage

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 10:23 AM
158 1 minute read
Korat cannabis factory fire causes millions in damage | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A fire broke out at a cannabis drying factory in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) yesterday, May 27, after flames spread from a drying machine, causing damage estimated at several million baht.

The fire happened at about 2am at a factory in Nong Bua Sala, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Ratchasima. Police and fire crews were called to the scene after workers reported the blaze.

Firefighters from four local agencies, including Nong Bua Sala, Nong Rawiang, Nakhon Ratchasima City Municipality and Hua Thale Municipality, deployed several fire engines. Crews spent more than two hours bringing the fire under control.

A fire at a cannabis drying factory in Korat caused millions of baht in damage after a machine caught fire early on May 27.
Photo via Naewna

Workers told police they were operating a cannabis drying machine as usual to prepare raw cannabis for drying, packing and delivery to customers. They said the machine made an unusual noise before flames broke out from the unit.

Employees initially tried to put out the fire using chemical extinguishers inside the factory. However, the flames spread too quickly, forcing them to leave the building and call officials for help.

A fire at a cannabis drying factory in Korat caused millions of baht in damage after a machine caught fire early on May 27.
Photo via Naewna

Naewna reported that initial checks found damage to the factory building, machinery and dried cannabis materials. Factory management is still assessing the full cost, which is expected to be several million baht.

Investigators from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station will coordinate with forensic officers to inspect the site, electrical system and cannabis drying machine later today, May 28. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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A fire at a cannabis drying factory in Korat caused millions of baht in damage after a machine caught fire early on May 27.
Photo via Naewna

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at a cannabis shop in Pattaya, causing panic among tourists and damaging a rooftop cannabis cultivation lab on the fourth floor of a four-storey commercial building, with officials suspecting an electrical short circuit.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 10:23 AM
158 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.