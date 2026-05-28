Korat cannabis factory fire causes millions in damage

A fire broke out at a cannabis drying factory in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) yesterday, May 27, after flames spread from a drying machine, causing damage estimated at several million baht.

The fire happened at about 2am at a factory in Nong Bua Sala, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Ratchasima. Police and fire crews were called to the scene after workers reported the blaze.

Firefighters from four local agencies, including Nong Bua Sala, Nong Rawiang, Nakhon Ratchasima City Municipality and Hua Thale Municipality, deployed several fire engines. Crews spent more than two hours bringing the fire under control.

Workers told police they were operating a cannabis drying machine as usual to prepare raw cannabis for drying, packing and delivery to customers. They said the machine made an unusual noise before flames broke out from the unit.

Employees initially tried to put out the fire using chemical extinguishers inside the factory. However, the flames spread too quickly, forcing them to leave the building and call officials for help.

Naewna reported that initial checks found damage to the factory building, machinery and dried cannabis materials. Factory management is still assessing the full cost, which is expected to be several million baht.

Investigators from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station will coordinate with forensic officers to inspect the site, electrical system and cannabis drying machine later today, May 28. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at a cannabis shop in Pattaya, causing panic among tourists and damaging a rooftop cannabis cultivation lab on the fourth floor of a four-storey commercial building, with officials suspecting an electrical short circuit.