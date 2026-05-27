Police chief tells commanders to rein in officers moonlighting as influencers

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 5:06 PM
50 1 minute read
Police chief tells commanders to rein in officers moonlighting as influencers | Thaiger
Police General Kittharath Punpetch during his visit to Ko Sichang Police Station, Chon Buri, on May 22 | Photo via MGR Online

Thailand’s national police chief has issued an urgent directive ordering senior commanders nationwide to tighten supervision of Thai police officers who appear on social media in uniform, days after personally cutting a fellow officer’s hair during a station inspection to demonstrate grooming standards.

Police General Kittharath Punpetch signed a memo yesterday, May 26, addressed to commanders at all levels. The directive followed a visit on May 22 to Ko Sichang Police Station in Chon Buri province, during which Kittharath found some officers with non-compliant hairstyles.

The deputy commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police volunteered as a demonstration, with Kittharath cutting his hair personally to illustrate the required standard.

The directive acknowledges that officers increasingly operate as online content creators, noting that such activity has contributed positively to public relations and public understanding of police work.

Police chief tells commanders to rein in officers moonlighting as influencers | News by Thaiger
Police General Kittharath Punpetch during his visit to Ko Sichang Police Station, Chon Buri, on May 22 | Photo via Royal Thai Police/Facebook

However, it states that officers appearing in uniform on any public or social media platform must strictly uphold the professionalism associated with the uniform.

Commanders are instructed to monitor dress code compliance, hairstyle standards, and officer conduct. The directive specifically references the Royal Thai Police’s 2023 regulations on conduct while in uniform as the applicable standard.

The Police Inspection Bureau has been tasked with monitoring and reporting compliance.

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Under the 2023 regulations, male officers in uniform must keep hair on top no longer than 5 centimetres, with sides and back no longer than 1 centimetre. Female officers may not wear hair over their epaulettes and must tie longer hair neatly using only black accessories. Ponytails, fringes, plaits, and other styles deemed inappropriate are prohibited.

Hair may only be coloured black while in uniform, and styling products are not permitted. Exemptions from hairstyle rules may be granted for officers working in high-risk areas or undercover roles, subject to senior approval.

The regulations also prohibit a range of conduct while in uniform, including standing with arms crossed, hands in pockets, or leaning against objects, as well as resting arms or hands on hips or sitting with legs spread.

Offensive, contemptuous, or discriminatory language or gestures toward members of the public are also banned.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 5:06 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.