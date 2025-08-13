Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain

Storm systems threaten widespread disruption amid typhoon watch

Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain
Picture courtesy of Yoav Aziz, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for August 13, cautioning 38 provinces in Thailand about potential heavy rain affecting 60% of the area, including Bangkok. Residents are advised to remain vigilant against flash floods and forest run-offs as Typhoon Podul is being monitored.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of northeast, east, and southwest Thailand. Provinces such as Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga should be particularly cautious of accumulated rainfall that may lead to sudden flooding and overflow of forest streams, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas.

This is due to a monsoon trough passing over northern Thailand and Laos, reaching a low-pressure area in Laos and northern Vietnam. A moderate southwest monsoon is also covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate waves are expected, with the upper Andaman Sea seeing waves around 2 metres high and even higher during thunderstorms.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1 to 2 metres and higher in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Typhoon Podul, located in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to pass through Taiwan and make landfall on the eastern coast of China tonight, but it is not forecast to enter Thailand.

Weather forecast

In the north, thunderstorms are predicted for 60% of the area, mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 35°C and southwestern winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeast will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Yasothon. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C with southwestern winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In central Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, particularly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ayutthaya. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 37°C, with southwestern winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C with southwestern winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising higher in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern east coast, 40% of the area will see thunderstorms, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with temperatures between 23°C and 35°C and southwestern winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. Offshore, waves will be around 1 metre, rising to 1 to 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

On the southern west coast, 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C.

From Phang Nga upwards, expect southwestern winds at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour and 2-metre-high waves, higher in thunderstorm areas. From Phuket downwards, winds will be 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of 1 to 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will have thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with temperatures between 25°C and 36°C and southwestern winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
