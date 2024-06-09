Severe monsoon warning issued for 40 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Luka Vovk, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning about severe monsoon conditions affecting 40 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok. Heavy rainfall is expected in 60% of the areas, with potential flash floods and sudden water surges.

The TMD today forecasts that a monsoon trough will traverse Thailand’s upper northern and upper northeastern regions. Additionally, the southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand is intensifying.

These weather conditions will lead to increased rainfall across northern Thailand, with some areas experiencing very heavy rain. Residents in these regions should be on high alert for potential dangers from heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff. This is especially critical for those living near mountainous areas, waterways, and low-lying regions, said the TMD.

“We urge the public in affected areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods and rapid water flow.”

The forecast for the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand indicates that strong wind and waves will prevail, with waves reaching up to 2 metres. In stormy areas, wave heights could exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy regions.

From 6am today to 6am tomorrow, the northern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 26°C at night and 32°C and 35°C during the day. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Monsoon warning

The northeastern region will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Night temperatures will be between 23°C and 27°C, and day temperatures will range from 33°C to 35°C. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, thunderstorms will occur in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 27°C at night and 33°C to 36°C during the day. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Night temperatures will be between 25°C and 29°C, and day temperatures will range from 32°C to 35°C. The southwest wind will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves reaching up to 2 metres and more than 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern-east coast will have thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Night temperatures will range from 24 °C to 26 °C, and day temperatures will be between 35°C and 36°C. The southwest wind will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre in stormy areas.

The southern-west coast will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun provinces. Night temperatures will be between 25°C and 28 °C, and day temperatures will range from 33°C to 34°C.

The southwest wind will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour from Ranong upwards, creating sea waves about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in stormy areas. From Phang Nga downwards, the southwest wind will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with night temperatures ranging from 27 °C to 28 °C and day temperatures from 34°C to 36°C. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.