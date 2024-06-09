Buriram girl suffers repeated rape, family demands justice

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An 11 year old girl was allegedly raped twice by a 52 year old neighbour in Buriram, leading to severe distress for her and her family. Despite reporting the incident to the police, the case has seen little progress, causing frustration and fear for the young victim.

Nui, the 47 year old mother, reported that on March 12, her daughter complained of pain in her genital area. Initially dismissing the complaint, she later discovered the severity of the situation.

During a village event on April 19, a neighbour’s wife witnessed her husband attempting to rape Nui’s daughter behind their house. This revelation prompted the girl to confess that the neighbour had raped her on March 11 and 12, threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

The neighbour’s wife reportedly yelled, “How could you do this?”

Nui immediately reported the incident to the Nong Ki Police Station, where the police advised a medical examination. The doctor confirmed signs of sexual assault but found no semen traces since the recent assault attempt was interrupted.

Following the report, the neighbour’s relatives attempted to settle the matter privately. They initially offered 10,000 baht (US$270), then increased it to 50,000 baht (US$1,360), assuming Nui’s family would accept due to their financial situation. Nui refused all offers, insisting on legal action.

“They think we are poor and will accept money instead of justice.”

Repeated rape

On June 8, Nui and her daughter travelled 30 kilometres to the police station for a scheduled interview, only to be told by the officer that he was off-duty and they would need to return another time. Feeling targeted and frustrated, Nui shared her experience of previously hiring transportation to meet the police, costing 600 baht (US$16) each time, and this time managing the journey alone on her motorcycle.

“It feels like they are intentionally obstructing us by saying they are off-duty when we arrive as scheduled.”

The prolonged ordeal has affected Nui’s daughter deeply. She is now bullied at school, with classmates taunting her about the assault. Fearful of the neighbour’s car, the girl often has to sleep at relatives’ houses in different villages to feel safe, reported KhaoSod.

“She is terrified every time she hears his car. We have to take her to stay with relatives in other villages to ease her fear.”

Nui is now calling for justice and intervention from relevant authorities to support her impoverished family. The lack of progress in the case and the ongoing trauma faced by her daughter has left her desperate for help.