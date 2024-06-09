Chinese woman found safe after 25-million-baht scam in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police located a 27 year old Chinese woman, previously believed to be kidnapped for a 25-million-baht ransom, at a shopping mall in Bang Na district yesterday evening.

The police found Lu Xinlei at HomePro Bangna. She was then taken to Phra Khanong Police Station, where she reunited with her mother and elder sister, who had recently arrived from China following reports of her suspected abduction.

Reports indicated that Lu worked for a property company in Japan. She had been targeted by a scam gang posing as Japanese authorities, who falsely accused her of violating an anti-money-laundering law.

The scammers instructed her to transfer them 17 million yen (US$109,000) for examination, travel to either Thailand or Singapore and refrain from contacting her parents in Shanghai.

Lu arrived in Thailand on May 29. The scammers directed her to change her SIM card and stay in different hotels regularly.

On May 31, a man contacted her parents in China, claiming she had been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of 5 million yuan, equivalent to 25 million baht (US$680,000), for her release. A Chinese-language interpreter relayed the parents’ complaint to local police later that day.

Police determined that both Lu and her parents were victims of a call scam gang, deceived through a chat application without any actual abduction, a police spokesperson said.

“We believe the scammers tricked both the victim and her family. There was no real kidnapping involved.”

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, police assured the public that Lu was safe and unharmed. The investigation into the identity and location of the scammers continues, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials urge the public to be vigilant against similar scams and report any suspicious activities immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chinese tourist missing in Thailand, 25 million baht ransom

A Chinese tourist has gone missing while holidaying in Thailand, with her father receiving a ransom demand of 25 million baht for her release.

Police at Phra Khanong Police Station were alerted by a Thai-Chinese interpreter named Moo, who works with the national cycling team coach, about the missing Chinese woman, 27 year old Xinlei Lu.

Lu, who arrived in Thailand with a group of over 10 friends on June 5, initially stayed at the Evergreen Place Siam Hotel in Phaya Thai, room 1016. Later, she moved to The Quarter Onnut Hotel, room 315, on Sukhumvit 58. Her father reported that around 6pm yesterday, he received a WeChat call from a man demanding 5 million yuan (approximately 25 million baht) to secure his daughter’s return to Shanghai.

Phra Khanong Police’s investigative unit checked The Quarter Onnut Hotel, where staff confirmed that Lu had checked in and left the hotel around 3.11pm yesterday, June 7. CCTV footage showed her walking out alone. Moo provided additional information from Lu’s father, indicating that a flight to Singapore, TR 617, was booked for her at 8.25pm. However, checks with the Immigration Bureau and the Tourism Authority of Thailand revealed no records of her leaving the country, reported KhaoSod.

Police stated that they are thoroughly investigating this case and coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure Lu’s safety.