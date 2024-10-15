Heavy rain forecast for 31 provinces, Bangkok at risk

Picture courtesy of Jaturawit Thumrongkitcharoenkul, Unsplash

Heavy rainfall is expected today, affecting 31 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, which faces a 60% chance of showers. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning about potential flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in the southern regions.

The TMD forecasted weather conditions for the next 24 hours, highlighting that easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

This will cover the lower central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern region, leading to heavy rain in some parts. Meanwhile, a weak high-pressure system or a cold air mass still covers the upper northeastern region, resulting in cool mornings.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

The monsoon trough passing through the central part of the southern region is expected to cause heavy rain in some areas. Residents in these zones should be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in low-lying areas near slopes and waterways.

The Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1 to 2 metres, while the Gulf of Thailand will see waves below 1 metre, except in thunderstorm areas where waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In the northern region, the upper part will have cool mornings with 20% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, and Tak provinces. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius in the morning and peak at 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, the upper part will also experience cool mornings with 20% of the area expected to have thunderstorms, mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Morning temperatures will be between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, with highs reaching 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will prevail at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

For the central region, 30% of the area will have thunderstorms, especially in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The temperature will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius in the morning and climb to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Morning temperatures will vary between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while afternoon highs will reach 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will prevail at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below 1 metre, but in thunderstorm areas, waves could exceed 2 metres.

The southern region (east coast) will have 60% of the area experiencing thunderstorms with heavy rain in some parts, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Morning temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, while highs will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below 1 metre, but in thunderstorm areas, waves could be higher than 2 metres.

On the west coast of the southern region, 60% of the area will have thunderstorms with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius in the morning, peaking at 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Southeasterly winds will prevail at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius in the morning and reach 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.