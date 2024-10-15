German tourist nabbed for drugs and overstaying in Phuket

Published: 10:40, 15 October 2024| Updated: 10:40, 15 October 2024
50 1 minute read
German tourist nabbed for drugs and overstaying in Phuket
Patong police yesterday dramatically swooped on a 29 year old German tourist, arresting him on charges of drug use and overstaying his visa in Thailand. The bust went down at 2.30pm, yesterday, October 13, right in the comfort of his hotel room on Prachanukroh Road.

According to insider info from the boys in blue, the unnamed German traveller was whisked off to Patong Hospital, where a drug test revealed the jaw-dropping presence of methamphetamine in his system. And as if that weren’t enough, police also uncovered drug paraphernalia littered about his room, adding more fuel to the fire.

Now, the tourist faces legal action for using the hard-hitting Class A narcotic methamphetamine, and for hanging about in Thailand longer than his visa allows. Curiously, the police kept mum about exactly how long he’s been outstaying his welcome, reported Phuket News.

Overstaying in Thailand is a common theme. Earlier this month, Thai and South Korean officials collaborated to apprehend a South Korean fugitive involved in drug-related crimes.

Related news

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the National Police Agency of South Korea arrested 44 year old Seo Jung Num at a hotel in Bang Lamung on October 3.

Seo had been evading an arrest warrant issued in South Korea for his role in drug trafficking. Allegedly, he was sourcing methamphetamine from Thailand and shipping it to South Korea.

In related news, a Frenchman was arrested in Krabi after a visa overstay of eight years. The Frenchman, Didier, entered Thailand on February 19, 2016, with a tourist visa that expired on May 18, 2016. After the visa’s expiration, Didier continued to stay in Thailand, resulting in a total overstay of 3,032 days.

Police were alerted on September 9 when Police Lieutenant General Itthipol Ittisarnronnachai, along with other senior officials, ordered an inspection of foreign workers to enforce the Immigration Act of 1979 and other relevant laws. The primary objective was to ensure public safety and maintain social order for both residents and tourists.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

