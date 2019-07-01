Thai PM heading to Phuket to officially open the Chalong Underpass | The Thaiger

Phuket
Thai PM heading to Phuket to officially open the Chalong Underpass
PHOTO: Guy (Charlie) LIDUREAU
The Thai PM is heading to Phuket to officiate at the opening of the long-awaited Chalong Underpass next week, as well as attend some other meetings during the day.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will open the Chalong Underpass on Monday, July 8. Both lanes of the new underpass will be closed during the ceremony from 7-10am.
The construction of the underpass caused a major interruption to southerners living in Chalong and Rawai who had their major route to the middle and north of the island virtually cut-off with long delays as the construction process dragged on. Many businesses were forced to close and some residents moved because of the disruption caused by the construction.
The 360 metre long underpass ended up costing more than 540 million baht and took one month short of four years to construct. The southbound lane opened on May 31, the northbound lane on June 3.
The PM is then heading to Cape Panwa to the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command for meetings and to chair the disaster response meeting at the nearby Phuket Deep Sea Port. He’s scheduled to return to Bangkok on the night of July 8.
The Thaiger drove through the underpass shortly after it was opened to the public as they were still painting the murals on the walls inside the underpass.
Sunday morning drive-thru. How many lanes open today? VIDEO: Bishal
Posted by The Thaiger Phuket on Saturday, June 1, 2019
Phuket ramps up surveillance, detection and better education about illicit drugs
With increased scrutiny at the island’s northern checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, drug smugglers have been rolling out fresh ways of getting illicit drugs onto the island.
A meeting of the provincial government has noted that the interception of drugs in Phuket and the increasing use of illicit drugs by local youths are the major challenges for law enforcement officials. The meeting, chaired by VG Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, noted that although Tha Chatchai checkpoint was still a major location for interception, the Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have been stepping up measures to identify and intercept drug shipments onto the island around the coast.
Regarding younger drug users, the meeting said they were continuing their co-ordination with schools with the ongoing campaign to share information about the harm caused by illicit drugs in the community – in villages and workplaces.
The meeting urged officials to continue combatting the influx of drugs onto the island and accelerate operations, co-ordinate with other local enforcement and rehabilitation agencies, and apply for budgets allocated for the island’s anti-drugs campaigns.
PHOTO: Phuket’s Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na NongkhaiPhuket – PR News
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 1
by Guest Writer
Today’s guest writer has been managing resorts around Phuket for two decades and has represented his brand at international expos along with promotions for Phuket over the years. His knowledge is first-hand and steeped in local experience. He has asked to remain anonymous.
At the end of the 1990’s into the early 2000’s Phuket saw the drastic increase in number of guests from Scandinavia countries with their tour operators investing many millions of Baht in developing new resorts to cater for their expected dramatic increase in tourism to Thailand.
Today most of these resorts still stand and have successfully operated since but, some (as ours have) have seen the Scandianavian guests moving out and focusing more on Khao Lak as a preferred destination plus the resort towns of Hua Hin and Rayong who emerged as preferred destinations for the Scandinavian market. They too have seen changes with the development of small communities of private housing to cater for this market in preference to traditional resorts. This is also true for couples and the ‘silver’ market (over 60s). Families however are very much geared towards purpose-built family-friendly resorts, or resorts operated/managed by their tour operator.
In the early 2000’s we also saw the beginnings of the Russian market starting to check out Phuket as a new destination. I remember when one tour operator, who is very successful now, came to our resort to ask for some rooms and if they could pay on departure for their guests rather than before their arrival. We were one of the first to say ‘yes’ and even today the tour operator always recalls that early business assistance when they chat with me.
Since then Phuket experienced arrivals from Russians drastically increasing year on year beyond any expectations, until now. For our resorts, we relied on the Russian market to fill nearly 80% of the resort for high season and they just carried on asking for more and more rooms until April this year when this market’s numbers dropped through the floor. As Egypt has re-opened and Vietnam is seen as the ‘new’ place to be seen, Russian guests are now heading to these destinations and Phuket has been left behind.
Will they come back? Only time will tell, but over the past year the number of families has increased heavily with over 60% of one major tour operator’s guest arrival list being families. So if the Russians do come back (and everyone is positive that they will), it COULD mean that there is a shift in choice of beach or choice of resort offering more kid-friendly opportunities.
Resort operators therefore need to look at the future and ‘change with the times’. In some cases this might mean having to change their guest room configurations to cater for market swings or as in the case of a friend’s resort, knock down single rooms and build more family-friendly accommodation! Upgrade facilities to cater to the new markets. This also goes for local establishments – restaurants, attractions, tours and retail shops.
In our resorts, we have increased the number of family rooms by over 100% with 50 rooms currently being converted to cater for this market.
The Chinese are still getting over the Phuket boat tragedy last July and the recent ‘auction’ of the boat just dragged on this pain and uneccessary loss of friends and families. When we visited Chinese travel partners late last year, their anger and sadness of this tragedy was still front of mind and Chinese social media was still encouraging others to travel to safer countries who look after their visitors.
Chinese partners had moved their advertising campaign budgets to other destinations, and this was noticeable as Japan took over as the number one choice of Chinese visitors during their ‘golden week’ last year. But Thailand is still a very important market to our travel partners and they will continue to support Thai and Phuket tourism.
The Chinese visitor should be welcomed with open arms here in Phuket and we need to understand the power of their social media in relation to recommendation of eateries, shopping opportunities and where to be seen with their selfies!
One simple selfie can have over 5 millions LIKES within a few minutes and that is fabulous free PR for the island and the location where they took the selfie. Welcome to the world of social media and millennials!
The move away from group tours to individual travelers (FITs) continues as we hear of our partners in China reducing tour groups down to 40% (Beijing operator) and 50% (Shanghai) of their total guest mix and the power of the online platforms to ‘book and travel’ on the same apps means that the Chinese have plenty of choices of where to go. Visa-free countries for the Chinese visitor are being added all the time and the Chinese tourist have been happy to explore new destinations.
Two major Chinese partners mentioned that it is not just Thailand feeling the decline in Chinese tourists this year, but also several countries within Asia this year.
Tomorrow we’ll look at the new nationalities that are looking to Phuket, some statistics from our hotels over the past year and some of my thoughts about Thailand’s strong currency.
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 2
by Guest Writer
Our guest writer has been managing resorts around Phuket for two decades and has represented his brand at international expos along with promotions for Phuket over the years. His knowledge is first-hand and steeped in local experience. He has asked to remain anonymous.
Read Part 1 of the report HERE.
In Part 1 of the article we looked at the changes and evolution of Phuket’s tourist mix, the rise of the Russian market, then the Chinese and now the drop of both. So what can we do to continue to lure the Chinese travellers?
We need to learn about the Chinese market and guest’s expectations in order to be able to develop products, services and welcome them. You will see many hotels sending their sales teams regularly to China to the main line cities plus secondary cities to entice new business and to regain the confidence in our Phuket hotel products. In our case, when sales teams come back, they are expected to debrief the operation teams on Chinese guest expectations and the feedback from partners on how we can improve the service and products in place for our Chinese visitors. How many business do any research about their customers and what they actually want?
Here are some figures covering January to May in 2018 vs 2019 for the same period, about visitors to our resorts:
• Chinese guests, dropped 26.17%, year on year to date
• Russian guests, increased 22.99% year on year to date (this was a case of several tour operators consolidating their hotels to reduce inventory)
• South African guests, up 4.48% year on year to date.
• Australia and New Zealand combined, down 33.14% year on year to date (Phuket competes head to head with Bali and South American islands. Price is the key to any packaging as guests tend to look at great value packages, and the money saved is then on hand to use once they arrive at the destination!).
The Thai Baht has had an effect on the ‘value for money’ traditionally associated with traveling to Thailand too. The Chinese Yuan end of June 2018 was holding at around 5.06 Baht per 1 Yuan, but today it is 4.46 Baht per 1 Yuan.
The Australian Dollar was nearing 24.75 Baht per 1 Dollar a year ago, but today is hovering at 21.30 Baht per 1 Dollar which has had a dramatic affect on the famous ‘deals’ which Australian travellers are so accustomed to and hotels rely on during the green season.
As the Indian market is now seen as a possible ‘mainstream’ market heading towards Thailand, hoteliers are being approached more and more to see if we are ready to welcome Indian guests. Traditionally heading to the more lively resorts, families are going to play an important part in future arrivals from the sub-continent too.
Once again, expect to see a change in beach choice for families as the market opens up and recent improved air links with several major cities in India and Phuket shows that the future is promising for this market. Once again, a market we need to learn about and do our homework on guest expectations whilst holidaying here.
We have seen much ‘price dumping’ recently in the market place. By doing this, if a 5* property starts doing this, the situation ‘dominoes down’ the line to 4*, 3* and so on. According to several partners both in China and Bangkok, this year has seen aggressive price dumping but as the overall demand is not there this is going to have a severe affect on future negotiations as it will be difficult to get prices up again in the future.
One way which many of us are coping with this is ‘value adding’ – by maintaining room rates but offering some inclusions or ‘give aways’ within the rate instead makes a product more attractive to customers. Rate averages after these inclusions (depending on how a hotel calculates them and allocates the charges) will reduce and this year we have already seen 2.67% lower average room rate ‘year to date’ compared to last year.
Packaging is also becoming a bigger norm with hotels offering set packages for several nights stay with some inclusions. This we have tried in several markets and the response has been good. 7 night stays with a few additional meals, cocktails, prepacked laundry before going home, for example. Hoteliers’ costing teams are working harder than ever before to make sure that such packages produce returns whilst offering guests excellent value for money!
As one of the most established Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing mentioned a few months ago, traditional 2 year ahead contracts with tour operators is becoming less and less important as the market changes so rapidly these days. We need to work day by day or month by month to react to market demands more than ever before to ensure that we remain competitive, nimble and flexible.
As we enter the second half of 2019, sales team meetings are looking more and more at new emerging markets; at balancing the books by nationality with new channels of distribution both online and traditional holiday companies in more countries to ensure that resorts don’t rely on just a handful of nationalities as, after all, we really never know when some of our largest tourist-feeding nations decide to change their travelling habits.
As it becomes easier and cheaper to travel by air, and the number of countries, who are welcoming visitors and becoming openly competitive with Thailand, increases never forget that every visitor has a great choice of countries to visit.
We need to continually review our products and services to ensure that we are aimed at the correct markets, guest mix (families, couples, younger, older, etc) and today’s trends in travel.
Therefore we ALL need to ensure that we are top of our game and welcome guests with true Thai smiles and make sure that we provide a safe environment with excellent service plus offering superb value for money.
Finally we should never forget to show the true traditions of Thailand that have attracted visitors to the Land of Smiles for centuries.
