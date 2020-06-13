image
Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.

The Thaiger

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Phuket International Airport is open from today. This island’s airport, closed from the start of April, re-opened just after midnight. Not that there are many scheduled flights today.

It looks like the announcement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand caught the airlines by surprise as well but the airlines may add flights quickly to take advantage of the earlier opening of the island’s airport. It had been widely tipped to re-open next Tuesday.

The first flight bookings are available from today (at least with VietJet), but AirAsia starts their flights on Tuesday, according to the websites of the airlines that have announced their return to the domestic skies. Nok Air and Thai Lion Air have flights from the middle of next week but they may add some earlier flights too.

AirAsia.com

vietjetair.com

nokair.com

lionairthai.com/en/

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | News by The Thaiger

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | News by The Thaiger

While Phuket International Airport is now allowed to operate domestic flights the ban on all inbound international scheduled passenger flights from entering Thailand remains in effect until at least June 30.

Currently, the airports that are allowed to operate domestic flights in Thailand are…

• Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Tak, Trat Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Nan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Pai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Roi Et, Loei Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Airports that are allowed to operate domestic flights and specially authorised international flights are…

• Phuket International Airport, Krabi International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport, Samui International Airport, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Surat Thani International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport , Hua Hin Airport and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    June 13, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    As soon as they allow departures there will be a mass exit of remaining tourists trapped there.
    There will be more Thai businesses closing due to even more lack of customers.
    However there is still all night fishing for the unemployed Thais, where they can while away the hours talking about the good old days earning B2500 a day as tuc tuc drivers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Phuket

6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO and VIDEOS: Newshawk Phuket

2 longtail boats carrying 6 fishermen sank in high seas this morning near Koh Mai Thon aka. Wooden Island, off the coast of Phuket. All 6 fishermen have now been rescued. The 2 boats and their crews left Phuket port last night to fish off Koh Mai Thon, but the crews sent out a distress call about 8am.

The boats became swamped by rough seas, and high waves about 1.5 nautical miles off the island, according to the commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command. Navy and marine police vessels were deployed for the search. Debris and a fisherman’s ID card were found floating on the water about 8 kilometres southwest of Koh Mai Thon.

Rescuers first found and rescued 2 of the missing fishermen, Suthep Hasap and Arthit Phanphum, who were taken ashore and later to Vachira Hospital. The search continued for the 4 others – Withoon Mahawansri, Arbee Wareesri, Preechakorn Hasap and Nikorn Faiphet.

A helicopter was deployed to help scour the area, and the missing men were spotted floating in the sea and rescued about 11:20am. Fortunately, all had been wearing life jackets.

🛑 #ภูเก็ต – เหตุเรือประมงล่มที่เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขณะนี้พบผู้สูญหายทั้งหมดแล้วรวมทั้งหมด 6 ราย ปลอดภัยทุกราย เจ้าหน้าที่นำส่ง รพ. แล้ว #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ตขอบคุณคลิป : @Zack! Pk2!🛑 รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้านประสบเหตุจมลงวันที่ ๑๒ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๓ เวลา ๐๘.๐๐ น. พลเรือโท เชิงชาย ชมเชิงแพทย์ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ได้สั่งการให้กองเรือปฏิบัติการทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ จัดเรือ ต.๒๒๙ ออกให้การช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้าน หลังจากได้รับแจ้งว่าประสบเหตุจมลงบริเวณทิศตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ประมาณ ๑.๕ ไมล์ จากเกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต จำนวน ๒ ลำ มีผู้ประสบภัยจำนวน ๖ นาย ลำที่ ๑ ทราบชื่อ นายสุเทพ หาทรัพย์ นายอาทิตย์ ป้านภูมิลำที่ ๒ ทราบชื่อ นายปรีชาประกร หาทรัพย์ นายวิฑูรย์ มหาวรรณศรี นายอาบี้ วารีศรี นายนิกร ฝ้ายเพชร ข้อมูล : กองกิจการพลเรือน ทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Friday, June 12, 2020

 

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Phuket

Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Vitaly Sacred on Unsplash

The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19.

Speaking to Bangkok Post, Boon Yongsakul, owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.

Mr. Boon points out that 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination. The island already already had an evolved medical tourism industry and has many international schools serving the local hi-so and expat market.

“Since I have been in the property business, I’ve never experienced anything worse than this crisis. Even Sars, avian flu and the tsunami were incomparable with the coronavirus.”

With the tourism industry currently decimated, financial institutions are more wary about granting credit to those who work in the sector and the number of people being rejected for mortgage approval is rising. Foreign buyers and sellers face additional hurdles of a travel ban and the strong Thai baht. It all adds up to a very tough year ahead for property developers on the island.

“It is a very challenging year for developers in Phuket. They should monitor financial liquidity. Some of them have shifted to smaller projects with less than 10 units a site.”

Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter. He believes extending the current leasehold period from 30 to 50 years will provide an additional incentive for buyers looking for a secure investment (this has been touted by many over the past 2 decades without any changes).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Phuket

Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.

They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending