Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | The Thaiger

Tourism
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
Phuket International Airport is open from today. This island’s airport, closed from the start of April, re-opened just after midnight. Not that there are many scheduled flights today.
It looks like the announcement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand caught the airlines by surprise as well but the airlines may add flights quickly to take advantage of the earlier opening of the island’s airport. It had been widely tipped to re-open next Tuesday.
The first flight bookings are available from today (at least with VietJet), but AirAsia starts their flights on Tuesday, according to the websites of the airlines that have announced their return to the domestic skies. Nok Air and Thai Lion Air have flights from the middle of next week but they may add some earlier flights too.
While Phuket International Airport is now allowed to operate domestic flights the ban on all inbound international scheduled passenger flights from entering Thailand remains in effect until at least June 30.
Currently, the airports that are allowed to operate domestic flights in Thailand are…
• Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Tak, Trat Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Nan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Pai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Roi Et, Loei Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.
Airports that are allowed to operate domestic flights and specially authorised international flights are…
• Phuket International Airport, Krabi International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport, Samui International Airport, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Surat Thani International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport , Hua Hin Airport and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO
2 longtail boats carrying 6 fishermen sank in high seas this morning near Koh Mai Thon aka. Wooden Island, off the coast of Phuket. All 6 fishermen have now been rescued. The 2 boats and their crews left Phuket port last night to fish off Koh Mai Thon, but the crews sent out a distress call about 8am.
The boats became swamped by rough seas, and high waves about 1.5 nautical miles off the island, according to the commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command. Navy and marine police vessels were deployed for the search. Debris and a fisherman’s ID card were found floating on the water about 8 kilometres southwest of Koh Mai Thon.
Rescuers first found and rescued 2 of the missing fishermen, Suthep Hasap and Arthit Phanphum, who were taken ashore and later to Vachira Hospital. The search continued for the 4 others – Withoon Mahawansri, Arbee Wareesri, Preechakorn Hasap and Nikorn Faiphet.
A helicopter was deployed to help scour the area, and the missing men were spotted floating in the sea and rescued about 11:20am. Fortunately, all had been wearing life jackets.
🛑 #ภูเก็ต – เหตุเรือประมงล่มที่เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขณะนี้พบผู้สูญหายทั้งหมดแล้วรวมทั้งหมด 6 ราย ปลอดภัยทุกราย เจ้าหน้าที่นำส่ง รพ. แล้ว #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ตขอบคุณคลิป : @Zack! Pk2!🛑 รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้านประสบเหตุจมลงวันที่ ๑๒ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๓ เวลา ๐๘.๐๐ น. พลเรือโท เชิงชาย ชมเชิงแพทย์ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ได้สั่งการให้กองเรือปฏิบัติการทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ จัดเรือ ต.๒๒๙ ออกให้การช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้าน หลังจากได้รับแจ้งว่าประสบเหตุจมลงบริเวณทิศตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ประมาณ ๑.๕ ไมล์ จากเกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต จำนวน ๒ ลำ มีผู้ประสบภัยจำนวน ๖ นาย ลำที่ ๑ ทราบชื่อ นายสุเทพ หาทรัพย์ นายอาทิตย์ ป้านภูมิลำที่ ๒ ทราบชื่อ นายปรีชาประกร หาทรัพย์ นายวิฑูรย์ มหาวรรณศรี นายอาบี้ วารีศรี นายนิกร ฝ้ายเพชร ข้อมูล : กองกิจการพลเรือน ทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Friday, June 12, 2020
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19.
Speaking to Bangkok Post, Boon Yongsakul, owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.
Mr. Boon points out that 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination. The island already already had an evolved medical tourism industry and has many international schools serving the local hi-so and expat market.
“Since I have been in the property business, I’ve never experienced anything worse than this crisis. Even Sars, avian flu and the tsunami were incomparable with the coronavirus.”
With the tourism industry currently decimated, financial institutions are more wary about granting credit to those who work in the sector and the number of people being rejected for mortgage approval is rising. Foreign buyers and sellers face additional hurdles of a travel ban and the strong Thai baht. It all adds up to a very tough year ahead for property developers on the island.
“It is a very challenging year for developers in Phuket. They should monitor financial liquidity. Some of them have shifted to smaller projects with less than 10 units a site.”
Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter. He believes extending the current leasehold period from 30 to 50 years will provide an additional incentive for buyers looking for a secure investment (this has been touted by many over the past 2 decades without any changes).
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.
They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Heavy rains and flash floods predicted until next Tuesday from ‘Nuri’
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”
The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 12
6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO
Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed
Controversy over university’s plan to demolish Chinese shrine
Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok
State hospital investigation into ‘suspicious’ drug company donations
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Crime2 days ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
- Business3 days ago
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
- Crime4 days ago
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
- Cambodia3 days ago
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Toby Andrews
June 13, 2020 at 12:31 pm
As soon as they allow departures there will be a mass exit of remaining tourists trapped there.
There will be more Thai businesses closing due to even more lack of customers.
However there is still all night fishing for the unemployed Thais, where they can while away the hours talking about the good old days earning B2500 a day as tuc tuc drivers.