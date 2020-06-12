image
Connect with us

Crime

6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation TV
    • follow us in feedly

Police say 6 people in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, west of Bankok, have been arrested on suspicion of child sex trafficking. 5 child prostitutes, at least one as young as 14 were rescued in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, and 6 people taken into custody. Acting on a tip, officers of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division yesterday arrested the 6 and obtained evidence against them from the 5 rescued children, all local girls between 14 and 17.

One anti-trafficking officer says one of the suspects told police the youngest children are the most popular and only provided to “trusted” customers.

The procurers included a pimp identified only as “Tai,” who works at a hotel in Kanchanaburi city, a popular tourist destination made famous by the 1957 film “Bridge On the River Kwai”. Police said Tai worked with several ‘madams’ operating there and in neighbouring Ratchaburi province to sell the girls.

All 6 suspects are charged with child sex trafficking, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 400,000 baht, the same penalty as conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

1 is also charged with illegal firearms possession.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The one that didn&#8217;t get away&#8230; a fish tale with a happy ending | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

A man has been joyfully reunited with his prized, and very valuable, fish after leaving it in a pink Bangkok taxi. The fish’s owner hailed cab 6880 from Chatuchak market but got out of the vehicle in the Klong Toei area, leaving his “Channa Barca” snakehead fish inside in a plastic bag.

The owner immediately contacted radio station JS 100, who posted online that the owner was desperate to get it back, as it was worth a small fortune. And it was a race against the clock, as the oxygen in the fish’s bag wouldn’t sustain it for long.

10 hours later the crisis was over, when the owner said the fish, of enormous sentimental value, which he calls “Nanna,” had been returned by a local. No mention was made of the local’s identity, but the taxi driver is often the hero in such stories.

Sanook reports that the so-called Barca Snakehead is one of the rarest and most beautiful fish in the world, and is only found in rivers in India’s Bengal and Assam and some parts of Bangladesh. While considered an excellent food fish, it’s much more prized for its stunning hues and speckled scales, and prices can range from 80,000 baht to hundreds of thousands.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Controversy over university’s plan to demolish Chinese shrine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Controversy over university&#8217;s plan to demolish Chinese shrine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Netiwat Ntw Facebook

A Bangkok university plans to demolish a historic Chinese shrine on the property to build student dormitories. The shrine’s caretakers have until next week before they are evicted to make way for Chulalongkorn University’s new buildings. But the caretakers and student activists say “no.”

Apparently the university has been pressing keepers of the Thapthim Goddess Shrine to move for about 2 years, a staff member told Khaosod English. The shrine’s caretaker, who lives in a housing unit on the shrine’s property, refuses to leave.

“I won’t allow them. No way.”

Students are also adding their voice. Some were holding signs in front of the shrine. An online petition was started and now has nearly 1,000 supporters.

The Thapthim Goddess Shrine houses a statue known as Ama. The shrine’s keeper says her great grandparents brought the Ama statue to shore after it was “floating against the currents” in a river for 3 days. She says the statue is sacred after withstanding the river’s currents and the temple was built by her family to allow the public to pray to Ama.

“People who come to the shrine asked Ama for wishes to be granted such as love, relationship and fertility … People also pray to Ama for protection. This is faith.”

One Thai-Chinese worshipper at the temple said destroying a sacred place to build housing units doesn’t seem right.

“Call me old fashioned if you will but are they not afraid? This land belongs to the deity. It may not be a mausoleum but how can you occupy a sacred place? It’s inappropriate.”

SOURCES: Khaosod| Bangkok Post

ผมและเพื่อนๆขอร่วมคัดค้านสำนักงานทรัพย์สินจุฬาฯที่จะรื้อถอนศาลเจ้าแม่ทับทิม สะพานเหลืองในวันที่ 16 มิถุนานี้…

Posted by Netiwit Ntw on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Richard Barrow

The Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha) is open, but only if you’re Thai. Foreigners are not allowed in, even if you’ve been living in Thailand for years. The famous Bangkok temple re-opened last week but are keeping foreigners over fears of the coronavirus.

A sign with red letters, all capitalised “ONLY THAI PEOPLE … NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS” is posted at the entrance. Expat blogger Richard Barrow posted photos of the signs on Facebook after visiting the temple and being denied entrance.

“I told them in Thai that I’m not a tourist, but wanted to pay respect to the Buddha. They just replied to me, no tourists allowed.”

Wat Pho is in the process of restoring the Reclining Buddha as well as some of the temple’s paintings. The temple is restricting access for the “safety of tourists”, Wat Pho posted on its Facebook page. The temple will reopen to the general public on July 1. Another spokesperson says the coronavirus is the reason the temple is banning foreigners.

“It’s because most Covid-19 cases were found in foreigners,” a temple representative told Coconuts Bangkok, confirming that they are only are only allowing Thais to visit at the moment.

There’s limited reports on the number of coronavirus cases in foreigner in comparison to Thais, but incoming international travel has been restricted since the end of March. Back in March, out of the 1,524 coronavirus cases reported at the time, 1297 were Thai and 227 were from foreigners coming into Thailand. In recent weeks the only new cases have been repatriating Thais, returning from overseas.

A spokesperson from the tourism ministry told Khaosod that temples can decide to allow foreigners or not, but said tourist destinations should wait before letting foreigners in.

Other recent cases of xenophobia have reared their head with foreigners reporting restaurants refusing them entry, bus companies (Transport Company has an official ‘policy’ to refuse foreigners based on the ’emergency decree… no such passage exists in the decree) denying foreign passengers, random tourist attractions, hair salons and massage services getting in on the act as well.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister also made his feelings well known with a public outburst against ‘dirty farang’ at a health ministry PR outing at Siam BTS station in early March when foreigners declined the free handouts of the ubiquitous cheap blue medical masks.

SOURCES:Khaosod | Coconuts Bangkok| Bangkok Post

‪I was hoping to visit Wat Pho, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, as I had heard it had just re-opened. But the sign…

Posted by Richard Barrow in Thailand on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

เนื่องจากมีการปรับปรุงซ่อมแซมภาพจิตรกรรมฝาผนังและองค์พระพุทธไสยาสภายในวิหารซึ่งยังไม่แล้วเสร็จทางวัดเกรงจะเกิดอันตรายแ…

Posted by วัดโพธิ์ ท่าเตียน Wat Pho on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending