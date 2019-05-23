“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online | The Thaiger

Pattaya
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
PHOTO: Sophon Cable
Sophon Cable TV on Facebook has quoted the head of the Eastern Seaboard Hotel Association, Sanpetch Supphabowonsathian, saying advance bookings for this high season in Pattaya showed a 5-10% increase on last year.
But as the local hotel association were upbeat over an increase in hotel bookings, the news was followed by an avalanche of racist invective that the tourists were not the tourists they wanted.
Comments on the Facebook post were bemoaning that all the tourists in the resort were either Indians, Chinese or Arabs.
“They don’t spend much, cause trouble and have no manners.”
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
The post from the hotel association noted that, though prices remained static due to oversupply, it was positive news for the industry. But this was met with scorn by local Thais comments.
“Yeh right…but it’s only the Chinese”.
“Where are the Americans?”
“Don’t ask me about the Indians. I would prefer Russians any day but there aren’t any”.
“It is just Chinese groups. What’s the use? They won’t even buy a drink from you.”
“It’s just Chinese, Indians and Arabs. They have no manners and treat Pattaya like it’s their own country”.
SOURCE: Sophon Cable
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
French man arrested stealing mobile phone in Pattaya – VIDEO
VIDEO: Pattaya Message
A French man has been charged after snatching a smartphone in a department store in Pattaya.
The Pattaya Message reports that Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident yesterday evening. Police arrived and took the suspect into custody after other shop-holders helped to catch the suspect.
The man was identified by police as 40 year old Laurent Meriem, a French national. He had snatched the Huawei P30 Pro smart phone worth 31,900 baht. He was taken to the Meang Pattaya Police where he was charged with theft.
Perhaps he hadn’t read the latest news about Huawei’s phones!?
วงจรปิดจับภาพต่างชาติขโมยโทรศัพท์บนห้างพนักงานไล่จับส่งตำรวจวุ่น เมื่อเวลา 21.30 น.วันที่ 22 พฤษภาคม 2562 ร.ต.อ.เจนรพ วันทองสังข์ รอง สวป.สภ.เมืองพัทยา จ.ชลบุรี รับแจ้งจากประชาชนว่าได้ควบคุมตัวผู้ก่อเหตุลักทรัพย์ไว้ได้ เหตุเกิดที่ร้านโทรศัพท์ บีบี โฟน ภายในห้างตึกคอมพัทยาใต้ ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี หลังรับแจ้งจึงนำกำลังเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจรีบเดินทางไปตรวจสอบ ที่เกิดเหตุพบพลเมืองดีและพนักงานร้านควบคุมตัวผู้ก่อเหตุทราบชื่อภายหลังคือMR.MERIEM LAURENT อายุ 40 ปี สัญชาติฝรั่งเศส พร้อมของกลางโทรศัพท์มือถือ ยี่ห้อหัวเว่ย รุ่น พี 30 โปร สีน้ำเงิน จำนวน 1 เครื่อง มูลค่า 31,900 บาท จึงควบคุมมายัง สภ.เมืองพัทยา พร้อมแจ้งข้อกล่าวหา ลักทรัพย์ในเวลากลางคืน เป็นบุคคลต่างด้าวหลบหนีเข้ามาอยู่ในราชอาณาจักรไทยโดยไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ส่งพนักงานสอบสวนดำเนินคดีตามขบวนการทางกฎหมายซึ่งทางพนักงานร้านได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดในขณะเกิดเหตุมอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐาน ซึ่งจับภาพขณะที่ผู้ก่อเหตุเป็นผู้ชายลักษณะสูงใหญ่สวมกางเกงขายาว เสื้อสีดำลายสมอ สวมหมวก ทำทีเดินดูโทรศัพท์ แล้วอาศัยจังหวะที่พนักงานร้านเผลอหยิบโทรศัพท์ แต่โทรศัพท์ได้มีการป้องกันโดยติดตั้งสายสัญญาณเตือนไว้ ทำให้ผู้ก่อเหตุต้องออกแรงกระชาก แล้วออกตัววิ่งหนีอย่างรวดเร็วท่ามกลางสายตานักท่องเที่ยวจำนวนมาก เมื่อพนักงานร้านสังเกตเห็นและสัญญาณเตือนภัยดัง จึงรีบวิ่งตามไปก่อนที่จะมีพลเมืองดีช่วยจับกุมส่งเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจได้ดังกล่าว
Posted by Pattaya Message on Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Pattaya
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
PHOTO: Manager Online
We kid you not. THIS is the solution to the torrents of black sewage and untreated wastewater gushing into Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach’s coastline over the weekend. The sight of sandbags jammed into the gushing ocean outlet takes ‘TIT’ to a whole new level.
Read the story and check out the video HERE.
The picture on the Manager Online website is not a joke. It’s actually the current solution implemented by the local municipality to solve the ‘problem’.
The authorities have already admitted there was much to be done to find a permanent solution to the problem that saw damning videos and photos all over social media. The waters off Jomtien were a black sea of sludge, “a very unwelcome sight for any tourist considering holidaying in the area,” according to ThaiVisa.
Effluent and trash flowing directly into the sea is the subject of continuing complaints in the area for years. And not only Pattaya. The sight of raw sewage and wastewater flowing into the sea is now an almost daily post in Phuket as well.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Pattaya
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
The notorious and ill-fated tour boat Phoenix, which sank off Phuket last July killing 47 Chinese tourists, is among 48 items that the Anti-Money Laundering Office will auction off this Wednesday at its head office.
At the time, many of the dead were retrieved from the boat, though its crew and captain escaped unharmed via life rafts, leaving many passengers on board as the boat sank during a sudden storm. The incident was followed by a sharp drop in Chinese visitors to Thailand, particularly Phuket.
Today, prospective buyers were allowed to check the condition of the sale items at various sites. Those interested in the Phoenix, which will carry a starting price of 900,000 baht, had to visit the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.
Also up for auction are amulets and jewellery which were on display at the AMLO head office. Photos and information on auction items are also available at www.amlo.go.th.
Other items going under the hammer tomorrow include the lease-purchase agreements for condominium units in Chon Buri province. Among them is a 71.23 square metre unit at the New Nordic’s Palace Condominium with a starting price of 13 million baht, 55 sqm N-CVB-407 room at the C-View Boutique Condominium project starting at 4.4 million baht and a 30 sqm room at the South Point Pattaya for a mere 3 million.
SOURCE: The Nation
