80 year old Malaysian tourist dies during Thai massage in Songkhla | The Thaiger

80 year old Malaysian tourist dies during Thai massage in Songkhla
PHOTO: Thai Rath
A tourist has died during a ‘traditional Thai’ massage in a hotel in Sadao, in the southern province of Songkhla, just across the border from Malaysia.
Pol Lt Thanatsak of the Sadao police found the 80 year old Malaysian man dead in his hotel room. He was laying on his bed and clothed in a t-shirt and brown shorts. Staff at the hotel said that he had checked in and ordered a Thai massage in his room.
But they say the masseuse had only just started when the went into shock and died soon after. Police found no suspicious circumstances and speculate the death was caused by old age and pre-existing medical issues.
An autopsy is underway at the Padang Besar Hospital to determine the cause of death. The man’s relatives have been informed.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala
PHOTOS: Work Point News
An OrBorTor president in Yala’s Raman district has been fatally shot while riding his motorcycle home last night.
Police say 55 year old Sama-ae Sama was shot on a main road in Moo 2 village in Tambon Tha Thong at 8.15pm. He was rushed to the Raman Hospital but died later.
Police said Sama-ae was returning home after visiting his mother in another village to join a Ramadan ritual supper when the gunman shot at him.
Sama-ae was the president of the Tambon Tha Thong Council. Police say the motive could either be the result of some local political conflict or an act of southern insurgency.
SOURCE: The Nation
14 smuggled Burmese migrants rescued and alleged trafficker arrested
PHOTO: Bang Klam, Songkhla
Immigration police in Songkhla have arrested an alleged Burmese human trafficker and rescued 14 smuggled Burmese from a rented house in Bang Klam district.
Police arrested the alleged ring leader, 29 year old Aung Chanai, not far from the rented house on the Asia highway in Moo 4 village in Tambon Tha Chang where he allegedly kept the 14 undocumented Burmese migrants – five women and nine men.
The 14 had been detained inside the house, which was locked from the outside, before being smuggled across the border to Malaysia.
The migrants appeared tired and starving, according to officials, who provided them with boxed meals.
The migrants will be deported, while Aung will face charges of human trafficking, said police.
SOURCE: The Nation
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A woman has died and nine others injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning.
Police say the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.
43 year old Pennapha Boonrodchu died after breaking her neck when her motorcycle was hit by a pickup after the four trucks piled up. She was about to make a turn into the town bank when the accident occurred. Another motorcycle was also hit and the rider injured.
Police are still investigating the incident to determine charges. The pickup that hit and killed Pennapha also hit a car parked on the roadside.
One of the pickups was carrying hundreds of kilograms of catfish, which spilled on the road.
The injured people were rushed to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
