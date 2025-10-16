Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute

Police yesterday, October 15, arrested a Thai man who murdered a woman and dumped her body in a pond in Phetchaburi province. He was arrested while hiding in Krabi.

The body of 55 year old Thai woman, Ladda Dodesang, was discovered tied to a wooden log in a pond in Phetchaburi province on September 29. Her neck was wrapped with a cloth and a rope, prompting police to suspect foul play.

Further investigation revealed that Ladda possessed a significant quantity of drugs, and police suspect that a conflict within a drug gang may have led to her murder.

Officers subsequently raided accommodations near Ladda’s home and found suspicious items in the house of her neighbour, 48 year old Narongporn “Khiao” Prommueang. Officers discovered a wooden log and a steel rod similar to those found with Ladda.

Khiao’s family and friends told police that he had not returned home since September 29, making him the main suspect in the case.

A friend stated that he rode his motorcycle to pick up Khiao from his home and dropped him at Khao Yoi Intersection, as requested, but was unaware of his subsequent destination.

Police successfully tracked and arrested Khiao yesterday, October 15, at a house within a rubber plantation in Krabi province, owned by his uncle.

The suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that a dispute over a lottery prize was the motive. He said he had purchased lottery tickets from Ladda and won a prize of nearly 10,000 baht. Ladda allegedly refused to pay the reward, leading to a heated argument on September 22.

Khiao became angry over the delayed payment, struck Ladda on the neck with a wooden stick, and then strangled her before abandoning her body in the pond.

To avoid arrest, Khiao requested 3,000 baht in advance from his monthly salary from his employer, claiming he would return to his home province in Phitsanulok. He asked his friend to drop him off at Khao Yoi Intersection and then travelled to his sister’s home in Chon Buri.

Khiao stayed with his sister for one night before travelling to meet his mother in Surat Thani province. He continued to seek a hiding place and eventually stayed at his uncle’s rubber plantation in Krabi, where he was arrested.

Khiao has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Additionally, for attempting to conceal the victim’s body, Khiao faces charges under Section 199 of the Criminal Law for secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse. The penalty is imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.