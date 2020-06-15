Thais continue to provide for the spirits despite tough times | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thais continue to provide for the spirits despite tough times
Spirits don’t rest in Thailand, even when there’s a nationwide lockdown and viral pandemic swirling around the world. Thai people continue to give what they can to provide for the spirits, even if it’s just a glass of water or Fanta, placing offerings by trees where spirits live, or on spirit houses which are often outside homes and businesses.
One Bangkok spiritual consultant told the New York Times the widespread belief in spirits has contributed to the low amount of coronavirus cases in Thailand. Although Bangkok had the first confirmed case outside of China, the country has only recorded 3,130 cases and 58 deaths.
“Thai people respect ghosts and spirits… Every day we pray and you will notice, our country has not had many cases of the coronavirus. The spirits listen to our prayers.”
The spirits also need a spirit house, a typically wooden raised structure that looks like a miniature temple. The houses are often placed outside homes and business, and they are seen all over Thailand. Building homes for the spirits has not stopped because of the pandemic. It also takes time and focused prayers to summon a spirit into the house.
Food pantries have popped up all over Thailand to help provide food to those who have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Many of these were administered by temples or volunteers to help control the donations and handouts.
“The spirit world also needs to be fed with foods like fruits, rice and red soda. The also expect other material offerings.”
A spirit communicator told the Times that the spirits understand they cannot have the offerings they normally get. She said the spirit of a young boy, known as Kuman Thong, would like a remote controlled car, but he’ll be happy with a glass of water for now.
Events
4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale
THAI PROPERTY EVENT THIS THURSDAY
Real estate experts are sounding the alarm… property prices are starting to drop! And The Thaiger Flash Sale, in conjunction with fazwaz.com is giving you the chance to own your dream home with the biggest discounts ever seen, all in one place for just 24 hours.
The Thaiger Flash Sale, happening this Thursday, June 18, 2020, starts at midday for just 24 hours. It’s the first online property sale where buyers can take advantage of great deals from Thailand’s best developers. If you’re not yet convinced, here’s a summary of the biggest benefits by joining this limited time property sale:
Big discounts
Big discounts and exclusive selections go hand-in-hand in any Flash sale. Fazwaz.com is delivering the same value to homebuyers and investors in Thailand real estate, as it puts all the best properties and marking them with the biggest discounts – all in one place!
Once-in-a-decade opportunity
It’s no stretch of the imagination that these discounts are part of a real estate market cycle that only happens once a decade. It’s a time where the savviest investors buy the best properties at the lowest price possible, making their value margins better than any other time of the decade. This goes to show that the best way to profit of your property investment is not by selling high, but by buying low.
Top-tier developments
Just because these are the biggest discounts ever seen, doesn’t mean they’re your mediocre selections! Fazwaz.com has built a strong relationship with Thailand’s top developers and has partnered with a number of them to deliver their best developments at the best prices exclusively for the duration of the Thaiger Flash Sale.
Refundable reservation fee
Buyers can reserve a property that they like with a refundable reservation fee within 14 days. Fazwaz.com understands that property investments are big commitments, especially in these uncertain times. That’s why buyers, who do not pursue the properties they reserved, can receive a full refund.
Are you ready for the biggest online property sales event in Thailand real estate? Register now at our expo.fazwaz.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Borders start to reopen in Europe but restrictions on free travel remain
From today, a number of European countries will tentatively open their borders to some travellers, but total freedom of movement is still a long way off. The 22 EU countries, that are members of the Schengen area, normally enjoy restriction-free border crossings, but Covid-19 has put an end to that for now, and while some are opening up strict controls remain in place for visitors from certain countries.
The rules vary from country to country but as an example… the Czech Republic is operating a “traffic light” system, whereby visitors from “orange” or “red” countries, such as Portugal and Sweden, are barred for now. Greece is imposing mandatory quarantine on arrivals from certain airports in 8 EU countries.
Denmark is also barring visitors from neighbouring Sweden, which refused to initiate the same draconian lock down restrictions of most other countries and has seen a spike in cases compared to other Scandinavian nations. Britain has (finally, some might say) introduced tighter controls on international arrivals, with visitors having to self-isolate for 2 weeks. With the exception of a few of its islands, Spain currently has a ban on all foreign tourists until at least June 21.
A report in Thai PBS World says European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is urging Schengen members to open up in order to help rescue the summer holiday season. The tourism sector makes up nearly 10% of the EU economy, moreso in Mediterranean nations, many of which have suffered the most during the crisis. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, it’s understood around 3.5 million travellers crossed an EU border every day, 1.7 of them doing so for work. Brussels Airport reopens today, with 60 flights operating. But this is just 10% of its normal capacity.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
As Thailand starts to poke its head out over the Covid-19 parapet and look towards its travel future, there is at least one country that won’t be lining up at Thai immigration any time soon.
Australians, an enduring stalwart of Thai tourism traffic, are banned from leaving the shores of the land downunder for at least another 3 months. The travel ban came in on March 18 preventing Australians from heading overseas and was initially a three month ban as the country stepped up efforts to control the local Covid-19 pandemic. The extended blanket ban now forbids Australians to fly out of the country until September 17.
Between 500-800,000 Australians have travelled to Thailand every year over the past decade.
However, exceptions are soon likely to be made for New Zealand travellers and other countries that have the virus under control in a bid to get at least some tourists returning along with international business travel.
But Australia’s tourism operators and potential travellers are becoming increasingly frustrated as the date for the return to quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand keeps getting pushed down the road.
Australian PM Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern flagged the possibility of creating a “trans-Tasman travel bubble” (the Tasman Sea separates the two countries). However, a launch of the bubble is being held back, partly due to interstate travel restrictions remaining within Australia.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the establishment of a travel bubble between the two southern nations is waiting for the Australia’s poorest performing state (in regards to control of Covid-19).
“Let’s not restrain the movement between our two countries based on the slowest state in Australia.”
Australians and New Zealanders typically spend billions of dollars in cross-country trade and travel every year, and with New Zealand’s economy forecast to contract by around 9% in 2020, Wellington is especially keen to re-establish flights between the two.
Australia’s Health Department says the extension of the travel ban is to “ensure the Australian government continues to have an appropriate range of powers available to manage the ongoing pandemic response”.
“The outgoing travel restriction on Australian citizens and permanent residents is currently in effect for the duration of the emergency period.”
“Amending these restrictions, for example to enable travel to New Zealand, is a decision for both governments that will be made in due course, when the public health risk is assessed as being sufficiently safe.”
The Australian government has refused to set a date for the blanket travel ban to end and has on several occasions implied it will last the rest of 2020.
Australia, mostly, has the coronavirus under control, but the world situation is still in a growth phase with the number of new cases now starting to accelerate again, particularly in the new hotspots of Brazil, Russia and India. In the US, the country is still submerged in a battle between re-opening its economy and the needs of public health. Fresh spikes in California, Florida and Texas are causing new headaches for the state governors.
Australia’s borders have been shut to all international arrivals except for citizens and permanent residents since March 20. Anyone allowed to enter Australia, including repatriates on specially organised charter flights, are required to stay in hotel quaratine for 14 days. The Australian government pays for the quarantine.
