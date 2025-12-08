Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

A Bangkok man suffered second-degree burns after a faulty hot pot stove tipped over. The restaurant refused full compensation, claiming he overloaded the pot with vegetables.

BANGKOK — A 34-year-old man is seeking justice after suffering severe burns from a tipping hot pot at a popular Isan restaurant. Despite evidence of faulty equipment, the restaurant’s insurer refused full compensation, claiming “contributory negligence” because the customer put too many ingredients into the pot.

The victim, identified as Title, brought his complaint to the advocacy group “Saimai Survive” regarding the incident which took place on November 27 at a restaurant on Sutthisan Winitchai Road in the Huai Khwang district.

Title had ordered “Jaew Hon” (Thai-style hot pot) to eat with friends. When the staff served the stove, they discovered the metal stand was unstable and not level. To solve the problem immediately, a staff member folded a piece of order paper and wedged it under the stove leg to balance it. Although Title felt this looked precarious, he assumed it would hold and began his meal.

The situation turned dangerous once the soup boiled. As Title used a ladle to serve the food, the folded paper underneath the leg expanded, causing the stove to lose its balance. The pot flipped over, pouring boiling soup directly onto Title’s leg.

Medical professionals diagnosed the injury as second-degree burns, noting that the skin had peeled away down to the fat layer, resulting in severe blistering.

The dispute escalated during compensation negotiations. While the restaurant holds accident insurance with coverage up to 100,000 baht, they initially advanced only 2,000 baht for medical expenses. When Title demanded full compensation—covering medical bills, lost opportunity, and damages—within the 100,000 baht limit, the request was rejected.

The restaurant and the insurance company justified the rejection by citing “contributory negligence.” They provided two main reasons

  1. They argued that the staff’s duty ended the moment the food was placed on the table.

  2. They claimed the accident occurred because the customer placed too many vegetables and meat into the pot, causing the weight imbalance that led to the spill. Therefore, safety during the meal was the customer’s responsibility.

Title views this reasoning as unjust. He argues that the stove belongs to the restaurant and was clearly defective, evidenced by the staff’s need to prop it up with paper before the meal began. After being evaded by insurance representatives, Title submitted video evidence to Saimai Survive to demand proper accountability and fair treatment from the establishment.

