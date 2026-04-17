OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here’s what you need to know

OPPO has confirmed that both the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s are heading to Thailand, with a global launch set for 21 April 2026. The two phones are being positioned as a pair, one for those who want the full flagship experience, and one for those who want something more compact without giving up too much.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: 10x optical zoom and Hasselblad cameras

The Find X9 Ultra is OPPO’s top-tier offering and the first Ultra-series device the brand is bringing to Thailand. The camera system is the headline: a 50MP Hasselblad telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, which OPPO is claiming as a first in the industry. The design takes clear inspiration from professional camera hardware, and the Hasselblad partnership runs through both the hardware and the colour science.

OPPO has already begun teasing the phone in Thailand, positioning it squarely at content creators and serious photographers who want a smartphone that can handle long-range shots with the kind of detail you would normally expect from dedicated camera equipment. The phone also supports 8K video recording, which puts it in a small group of smartphones capable of that resolution.

OPPO Find X9s: compact flagship with a big battery

The Find X9s is the more accessible entry point into the Find X9 series for global markets, and it is a different phone from the Find X9s Pro that will be launched separately in China. Where the Pro goes in one direction, the X9s is being positioned as the new base flagship for international buyers.

Three colours have been confirmed, orange, purple, and black, and the camera module on the X9s has a squared frame design rather than the extended bar that runs across the top of some siblings in the series. The design is clean and relatively understated.

The confirmed specs so far are worth paying attention to. The display has bezels of just 1.15mm, which puts it among the thinnest-bezel phones currently available. The battery is 7,025mAh, which is a substantial number for a compact flagship and should translate to strong all-day and into-the-next-day endurance. The ultrawide camera comes in at 50MP, and the Hasselblad camera collaboration carries over from the Ultra, meaning both phones share the same photography DNA, even if the hardware differs.

Under the hood, the X9s is expected to run on the Dimensity 9500s chipset, a step down from the processor in the Ultra but still firmly in flagship territory. The display size and camera development are shared with the full Find X9, keeping the experience closer to the top of the range than the price might suggest.

What this means for Thailand

OPPO launching both phones together on 21 April signals a deliberate push into the premium segment in Thailand, with camera performance as the core selling point. The Find X9 Ultra targets buyers who prioritise zoom and video quality above everything else. The Find X9s is aimed at travellers and content creators who want flagship-grade cameras in a phone that is easier to carry and handle day to day.

No Thailand pricing has been confirmed yet, but with both devices set for a simultaneous global launch, local availability should follow shortly after the announcement.

Sources

• iphone-droid.net: OPPO Find X9s design unveiled with 3 key features

• Thai Mobile Center: OPPO Find X9 Ultra Thailand teaser

• Sanook HiTech: OPPO Find X9 Ultra confirmed for Thailand