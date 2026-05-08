Drone laws in Thailand for people who do not want to lose their equipment or break the law

Thailand has some of the strictest drone laws in Southeast Asia, and they have tightened significantly over the past two years. Whether you are a tourist bringing a DJI Mini or an expat who flies regularly, the rules apply to everyone equally, and the consequences for getting them wrong range from equipment confiscation to deportation.

Here is what you need to know before you fly.

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Section (CLick to jump) Short summary Registration: You need to do it twice Drone users in Thailand must register with both CAAT and NBTC before flying legally. Insurance CAAT registration requires third-party liability insurance with at least 1,000,000 baht coverage. Where you cannot fly Drones are banned or restricted near airports, royal sites, national parks, heritage areas, and several sensitive provinces. Basic flying rules Flights must stay below 90 metres, remain in daylight and visual line of sight, and follow UAS Portal restrictions. Penalties Violations can lead to fines, confiscation, imprisonment, deportation, or blacklisting, depending on the offence.

Registration: You need to do it twice

Understanding drone laws in Thailand starts with one key fact: you must register with two separate government agencies, not one.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regulates drones as aircraft. Registration is free, done through the UAS Portal at uasportal.caat.or.th, and requires uploading your drone’s details, a passport scan with entry stamp, proof of a Thai address (a hotel booking works), and an insurance certificate. You also need to pass a 40-question online knowledge test with an 80% pass mark. If you fail, you wait 24 hours before retrying. The pilot certificate lasts two years. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) regulates drones as a radio device. Registration costs around 214 baht and is done at anyregis.nbtc.go.th, with a separate foreigner sign-up at anyregis.nbtc.go.th/sign_up/foreigner/. You must register within 30 days of arrival or purchase.

Both registrations require a Thai mobile number and an immigration entry stamp, which means neither can be completed before you arrive in Thailand. This has been the case since January 2025. For most tourists, the realistic timeline from landing to legal first flight is one to three working days, or up to fourteen in the worst case.

Trips shorter than two weeks can be difficult to manage without using a paid registration service, which typically costs 1,500 to 15,000 baht, depending on the level of service. Budget options handle documentation only, while full-service agencies manage the entire process, including the knowledge test preparation

All camera drones require CAAT registration regardless of weight. All drones, including those under 250 grammes, require NBTC registration.

The drone controller is classified as a radio transmitter under Thai law. Even if you never fly, possessing an unregistered controller beyond 30 days is a criminal offence under the Radiocommunication Act

Note: NBTC registration is tied to your entry stamp and expires when you leave Thailand. CAAT registration lasts two years and does not need to be repeated each visit.

Insurance

Before you can complete CAAT registration, you need third-party liability insurance with a minimum coverage of 1,000,000 baht. According to Fan Club Thailand, for foreign applicants, the policy must be in English, list the drone’s serial number and your full name, and be valid for the period you are flying to ensure CAAT can process your documentation.

Where you cannot fly

Drone laws in Thailand include a substantial list of restricted areas, and several of them will catch tourists off guard.

A 9-kilometre no-fly buffer around every airport eliminates most of Phuket island, almost all of central Chiang Mai, and large parts of Bangkok. Royal sites, such as the Grand Palace, the Dusit Palace complex (which includes Chitralada Royal Villa), and other royal residences, are permanently prohibited.

Government buildings, military bases, and hospitals require advance clearance from CAAT before flying, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The Department of National Parks completely bans national parks. This covers Doi Inthanon, Erawan, Khao Sok, the Similan Islands, Phi Phi, Khao Yai and many others. Fines of up to 100,000 baht and equipment confiscation are the standard outcome for violations.

Heritage sites, including Ayutthaya, Sukhothai and Phanom Rung, require written permission from the Fine Arts Department before flying.

A separate and currently active restriction covers seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border. Under CAAT Notice No. 15, effective February 6, 2026, until further notice, drone operations are prohibited in designated areas of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

This last province includes the popular tourist islands of Koh Chang and Koh Kood. In zones where flying is still permitted under this notice, operations are limited to 6am to 6pm and require a flight plan submitted at least three days in advance through the UAS Portal.

No. 15 also restricts specific districts in Chon Buri (including parts of the Pattaya area), Rayong, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon due to energy infrastructure sensitivity. Check the UAS Portal map before flying anywhere in these provinces.

Basic flying rules

Beyond the no-fly zones, drone laws in Thailand set out a clear operational framework. You must fly below 90 metres above ground level, in daylight only, and within visual line of sight at all times.

FPV-only navigation is not permitted, and you cannot fly over crowds, processions, government buildings, hospitals or military zones. A while ago, in December, four people who were operating drones near Suvarnabhumi Airport were arrested when police raided their hotel room. This is one of a myriad of arrests related to drones in Thailand.

Since August 2025, flights in restricted or controlled zones require a flight plan submitted at least three days in advance through the UAS Portal. In unrestricted general areas, flights may proceed without prior notification, but always check the UAS Portal map before flying.

You must carry your CAAT certificate, NBTC certificate, insurance policy and passport with an entry stamp on every flight, and the registration number must be visibly displayed on the drone.

Penalties

The consequences for ignoring drone laws in Thailand are serious. Flying unregistered under the Air Navigation Act carries up to one year imprisonment and a 40,000 baht fine. Operating unregistered radio equipment under the Radiocommunication Act adds up to five years and 100,000 baht, and both charges can apply to the same incident.

National park violations can reach 100,000 baht plus confiscation. Privacy violations under the Personal Data Protection Act can reach 5,000,000 baht. Flying near airports can be charged under national security provisions, and Thailand’s national police chief publicly stated in December 2025 that such offences carry penalties up to the death sentence under the Act on Certain Offences against Air Navigation, which covers deliberate interference with aviation safety and is distinct from standard drone violation statutes.

Penalties for ordinary tourist violations typically involve equipment confiscation, fines up to 40,000 baht, and/or one year imprisonment.

In August 2025, a Singaporean photographer was arrested in Pattaya for flying over Walking Street at night, charged under the Air Navigation Act, and had all his equipment confiscated. The case was widely reported internationally. Enforcement is active, particularly in tourist areas.

In practice, the most common outcome for foreign tourists is equipment seizure, including drones, controllers, batteries, goggles, and a carry bag, along with potential deportation and placement on Thailand’s immigration blacklist.