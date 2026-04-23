Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build

Redmi has officially launched the Redmi K90 Max in China, and it is one of the more spec-heavy gaming phones to come out of the K series in a while. The headline features are a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a built-in cooling fan, and a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 8,500mAh, a combination that makes a clear statement about what this phone is built for.

Performance and cooling

The Redmi K90 Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also carries a dedicated Xiaomi D2 graphics chip, and Redmi claims the combination scores 4,161,374 points on AnTuTu v11, a number that puts it firmly in flagship territory.

Thermal management is a genuine focus here. The Redmi K90 Max comes with a 6,000mm² vapour chamber working alongside an internal spinning fan, which Redmi says can reduce the phone’s internal temperature by up to 10 degrees. Importantly, none of this compromises the device’s durability ratings; the Redmi K90 Max is certified to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards, making it resistant to dust, water jets, and submersion simultaneously.

Display and audio

The 6.83-inch AMOLED panel uses TCL’s M10 light-emitting technology and supports a 2,722 x 1,280 pixel resolution, 12-bit colour, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor sits under the display, and a 20MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Audio is handled by a stereo speaker system tuned by Bose, a collaboration that has become a recurring feature across Redmi’s recent lineup.

Camera and software

On the back, the Redmi K90 Max has a 50MP main camera using a 1/1.55-inch Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, alongside an 8MP OV08F ultrawide. The phone ships with Android 16 under Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0.

Battery and charging

The 8,500mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 100W wired fast charging, 22.5W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging, useful for gaming sessions where you want to power the phone directly from the wall without cycling the battery.

Full specs

Specification Detail Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 2,722 x 1,280px, 12-bit colour Refresh rate 165Hz Peak brightness 3,500 nits Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Graphics chip Xiaomi D2 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 AnTuTu score 4,161,374 (v11) Cooling 6,000mm² vapour chamber + internal fan (up to -10°C) IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69 Front camera 20MP Rear cameras 50MP (Light Hunter 800, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide Battery 8,500mAh Si-C Wired charging 100W Reverse charging 22.5W wired Bypass charging Yes OS Android 16 / Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 Audio Bose-tuned stereo speakers Colours Black, Blue, Silver

Pricing and availability

The Redmi K90 Max is available in China starting now. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 3,199 yuan (approximately US$469), while the top-spec 16GB/1TB configuration comes in at 4,699 yuan (approximately US$690). Xiaomi has not announced any global release plans as of yet, but the K series has historically found its way to Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, so it is worth keeping an eye on Xiaomi Thailand’s channels if you are interested.

Also launched: Redmi K Pad 2

Alongside the Redmi K90 Max, Redmi also unveiled the Redmi K Pad 2, a compact gaming tablet that shares some DNA with its phone sibling. Here is what it brings to the table.

The K Pad 2 features an 8.8-inch LCD display with a 3K resolution (3,008 x 1,880 pixels), a 165Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 540Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. Like the K90 Max, it runs on the Dimensity 9500 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Cooling is handled by a large 15,300mm² vapour chamber, which Redmi says lowers temperatures by up to 4°C and improves sustained performance stability by 10%.

The battery is 9,100mAh with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging via two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the sides, handy if you want to charge the tablet and connect accessories at the same time. Audio comes from a Bose-tuned stereo speaker setup, and the rear camera is a 13MP shooter with 4K 30fps video, while the front camera is 8MP.

The Redmi K Pad 2 comes in Electric Purple, Space Silver, and Deep Black. Pricing starts at 3,399 yuan (approximately 16,000 baht) for the 8GB/256GB model, with the 16GB/512GB top configuration at 4,799 yuan (approximately 22,600 baht). Like the K90 Max, it is currently available in China with no confirmed global launch date.

Sources:

• Thai Mobile Center: Redmi K90 Max official launch

• Droidsans: Redmi K Pad 2 full specs

• iphone-droid.net: Redmi K Pad 2 launched in China