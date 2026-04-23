Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 23, 2026, 6:25 PM
52 3 minutes read
Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | Thaiger
Image edited with photo taken from Notebookcheck website

Redmi has officially launched the Redmi K90 Max in China, and it is one of the more spec-heavy gaming phones to come out of the K series in a while. The headline features are a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a built-in cooling fan, and a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 8,500mAh, a combination that makes a clear statement about what this phone is built for.

Performance and cooling

The Redmi K90 Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also carries a dedicated Xiaomi D2 graphics chip, and Redmi claims the combination scores 4,161,374 points on AnTuTu v11, a number that puts it firmly in flagship territory.

Thermal management is a genuine focus here. The Redmi K90 Max comes with a 6,000mm² vapour chamber working alongside an internal spinning fan, which Redmi says can reduce the phone’s internal temperature by up to 10 degrees. Importantly, none of this compromises the device’s durability ratings; the Redmi K90 Max is certified to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards, making it resistant to dust, water jets, and submersion simultaneously.

Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the thaimobilecenter website

Display and audio

The 6.83-inch AMOLED panel uses TCL’s M10 light-emitting technology and supports a 2,722 x 1,280 pixel resolution, 12-bit colour, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor sits under the display, and a 20MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Audio is handled by a stereo speaker system tuned by Bose, a collaboration that has become a recurring feature across Redmi’s recent lineup.

Camera and software

On the back, the Redmi K90 Max has a 50MP main camera using a 1/1.55-inch Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, alongside an 8MP OV08F ultrawide. The phone ships with Android 16 under Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0.

Battery and charging

The 8,500mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 100W wired fast charging, 22.5W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging, useful for gaming sessions where you want to power the phone directly from the wall without cycling the battery.

Related Articles
Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | News by Thaiger
The battery of the Redmi K90 Max | Photo taken from MobileOcta’s website

Full specs

Specification Detail
Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 2,722 x 1,280px, 12-bit colour
Refresh rate 165Hz
Peak brightness 3,500 nits
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Graphics chip Xiaomi D2
RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
AnTuTu score 4,161,374 (v11)
Cooling 6,000mm² vapour chamber + internal fan (up to -10°C)
IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69
Front camera 20MP
Rear cameras 50MP (Light Hunter 800, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide
Battery 8,500mAh Si-C
Wired charging 100W
Reverse charging 22.5W wired
Bypass charging Yes
OS Android 16 / Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0
Audio Bose-tuned stereo speakers
Colours Black, Blue, Silver

Pricing and availability

The Redmi K90 Max is available in China starting now. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 3,199 yuan (approximately US$469), while the top-spec 16GB/1TB configuration comes in at 4,699 yuan (approximately US$690). Xiaomi has not announced any global release plans as of yet, but the K series has historically found its way to Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, so it is worth keeping an eye on Xiaomi Thailand’s channels if you are interested.

Also launched: Redmi K Pad 2

Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Droidsans website

Alongside the Redmi K90 Max, Redmi also unveiled the Redmi K Pad 2, a compact gaming tablet that shares some DNA with its phone sibling. Here is what it brings to the table.

The K Pad 2 features an 8.8-inch LCD display with a 3K resolution (3,008 x 1,880 pixels), a 165Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 540Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. Like the K90 Max, it runs on the Dimensity 9500 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Cooling is handled by a large 15,300mm² vapour chamber, which Redmi says lowers temperatures by up to 4°C and improves sustained performance stability by 10%.

The battery is 9,100mAh with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging via two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the sides, handy if you want to charge the tablet and connect accessories at the same time. Audio comes from a Bose-tuned stereo speaker setup, and the rear camera is a 13MP shooter with 4K 30fps video, while the front camera is 8MP.

The Redmi K Pad 2 comes in Electric Purple, Space Silver, and Deep Black. Pricing starts at 3,399 yuan (approximately 16,000 baht) for the 8GB/256GB model, with the 16GB/512GB top configuration at 4,799 yuan (approximately 22,600 baht). Like the K90 Max, it is currently available in China with no confirmed global launch date.

Sources:

• Thai Mobile Center: Redmi K90 Max official launch

• Droidsans: Redmi K Pad 2 full specs

• iphone-droid.net: Redmi K Pad 2 launched in China

Latest Thailand News
Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | Thaiger Technology News

Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build

19 seconds ago
Thai woman forced to pay 100,000 baht to retrieve her dog from caretaker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman forced to pay 100,000 baht to retrieve her dog from caretaker

1 hour ago
TikTok video of 150 baht coconut in Phuket divides Thai internet | Thaiger Phuket News

TikTok video of 150 baht coconut in Phuket divides Thai internet

3 hours ago
OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the &#8216;Soul of Rest&#8217; with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | Thaiger Thailand Travel

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the ‘Soul of Rest’ with sustainable, locally inspired design concept

3 hours ago
Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide

3 hours ago
BMW reverses into crowd injuring 5 foreigners in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

BMW reverses into crowd injuring 5 foreigners in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar

5 hours ago
Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse | Thaiger Pattaya News

Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse

7 hours ago
Unemployment looms as PTT &#8216;tests&#8217; self-service fuelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling

7 hours ago
Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target &#8216;higher-quality visitors&#8217; | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target ‘higher-quality visitors’

8 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex

9 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue

1 day ago
Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say | Thaiger Phuket News

Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say

1 day ago
Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes? | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes?

1 day ago
Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout

1 day ago
Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe

1 day ago
Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub

1 day ago
MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues

1 day ago
Thai senator calls Parliament&#8217;s free meal cancellation an &#8216;insult&#8217; to her honour | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator calls Parliament’s free meal cancellation an ‘insult’ to her honour

1 day ago
Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home

1 day ago
Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Environment News

Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran

1 day ago
Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps

1 day ago
Technology News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 23, 2026, 6:25 PM
52 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.