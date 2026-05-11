Can you bring a drone into Thailand in 2026?

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: May 11, 2026, 2:15 PM
87 4 minutes read
Can you bring a drone into Thailand in 2026? | Thaiger

Drones have become one of the most popular pieces of travel gear, and Thailand is one of the world’s most photographed destinations. So it is no surprise that a lot of travellers want to bring a drone to Thailand. The short answer is yes, you can bring one in, but the longer answer is that getting it through the airport is the easy part; it is what happens after that is where things get complicated.

On this page

Section (Click to jump) Short summary
Getting through customs Thailand generally allows travellers to bring personal drones through the Green Channel without special customs paperwork or import permits.
Batteries on the plane Drone batteries must stay in carry-on luggage, with airline restrictions based on battery watt-hour capacity.
Shipping a drone to Thailand is a different story Importing drones by courier is more complicated due to customs duties, VAT, NBTC involvement, and shipment delays.
Bringing your drone versus buying locally Buying a drone in Thailand can simplify registration and often costs a similar amount to overseas pricing.
What registration actually means Flying a drone legally in Thailand requires CAAT and NBTC registration, insurance, and compliance with restricted flying zones.

 

Getting through customs

Can you bring a drone into Thailand in 2026? | News by Thaiger
Photo by enviromantic from Getty Images

Thailand has no drone-specific customs form and no pre-arrival import permit for personal units. The Thai Customs Department treats a drone in your luggage the same way it treats any personal electronic device, duty-free if it is for personal use, in a reasonable quantity, and within the 20,000 baht personal-effects allowance.

Thailand uses the standard Green and Red channel system at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports. For a single drone in a carry-on or a regular suitcase, the Green Channel is the normal route. A used-looking drone in a bag attracts almost no attention. What attracts attention is a sealed retail box, multiple units, or a hard case with loud branding on the side.

One important point that catches many people out: the NBTC and CAAT registrations that govern drone flying in Thailand are not customs requirements. Customs officers do not ask for them at the gate. The two regulatory systems, customs on one side, aviation and radio on the other, are completely separate, and mixing them up is one of the most common sources of confusion when people research whether they can bring a drone to Thailand.

Batteries on the plane

Lithium batteries follow airline rules, not Thai customs rules, so this applies regardless of where you are flying from. All drone batteries must travel in carry-on luggage, not checked baggage. Batteries under 100 Wh, which cover most consumer DJI models, including the Mini and Mavic series, need no special approval.

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Batteries between 100 and 160 Wh require airline approval and are limited to two spares. Batteries over 160 Wh are banned from passenger aircraft entirely.

Shipping a drone to Thailand is a different story

Can you bring a drone into Thailand in 2026? | News by Thaiger
Photo by Elena Photo from Canva

If you are thinking about ordering a drone online and having it shipped to a Thai address, be aware that this is significantly more complicated than bringing one in your luggage. Parcels go through the Thai Customs Department, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) can also become involved because drones are classified as radio equipment under Thai law.

According to Expat Tax Thailand, the VAT of 7% has been applied to all shipments since mid-2024. From January 2026, the previous 1,500 baht import duty exemption was also abolished, meaning both import duty and VAT now apply from the first baht. Courier processing fees add further to the cost, and shipments have a documented history of being held for weeks when paperwork is missing or incomplete.

DJI itself stopped accepting direct shipments to Thai addresses years ago, which gives you a sense of how fraught the process can be. The general advice from people who have dealt with it is straightforward: do not order a drone to a Thai address from an overseas retailer.

Bringing your drone versus buying locally

A drone displayed at a DJI store in Thailand, showcasing local purchase options.
A DJI store | Photo taken from the DJI 13 Store website

For anyone still deciding whether to bring a drone to Thailand or just buy one on arrival, the local option is worth considering seriously. Major DJI models are stocked at authorised dealers, including Big Camera and DJI-authorised stores at Siam Paragon (DJI | HASSELBLAD), Emsphere and Central Rama 9 (both DJI Experience Stores).

Thai prices that broadly match US retail pricing. Thai prices on major DJI models broadly match or undercut other regional markets, which is worth checking current prices before deciding whether to bring or buy.. Local purchase also means the Thai distributor can assist with the registration paperwork that is required before you fly.

What registration actually means

An overview of Thailand's drone registration process for travelers bringing drones.
Photos taken from the Pilot Institute & CAAT websites respectively

Bringing a drone to Thailand and flying a drone in Thailand are two separate things governed by two separate sets of rules. Customs handles entry. Once the drone is in the country, flying it legally requires registration with both the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the NBTC, passing an online knowledge test, and third-party liability insurance with a minimum coverage of 1,000,000 baht.

NBTC registration cannot be completed before you arrive, as it requires a Thai SIM and an immigration entry stamp. CAAT registration can be initiated in advance; you will need your drone details, insurance, and a Thai address, such as a hotel booking, though many steps still require in-country completion

Thailand’s drone flying rules are detailed and have tightened significantly in recent years. Restricted zones cover most of central Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket due to airport buffers, national parks are completely banned, and an active border restriction currently covers several provinces, including Trat, which includes the islands of Koh Chang and Koh Kood.

The key takeaway is simple: you can bring a drone to Thailand without any special paperwork or customs declaration. Whether you can legally fly it once you are here is a separate question entirely, and one worth researching before you travel.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: May 11, 2026, 2:15 PM
87 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.