Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran

A group of Muslims gathered outside a restaurant in Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok allegedly to pressure a transwoman to issue an apology and shave her hairs for insulting the holy Quran during a livestreaming video on social media.

The transwoman, identified only as Lor, reportedly grew up in a Muslim community in Narathiwat before later moving to Bangkok for work. According to reports, Lor and several transgender friends regularly presented themselves as women, which some members of the Muslim community viewed as conflicting with Islamic teachings.

The dispute reportedly began after an online user identified as Freece criticised Lor and her friends over their appearance and behaviour during a livestream discussion on social media.

According to reports, Freece cited religious principles during the discussion, while Lor and her friends allegedly responded with offensive remarks. Lor was accused of altering wording from the Quran during the livestream in a manner that included references to a dog, which led to criticism from Muslim viewers online.

Clips from the livestream were later widely shared among Muslim communities in Thailand and abroad. Social media users called on Lor to publicly apologise for the comments, although she refused.

As criticism intensified online, the president of the Yamilul Mosque community in Bangkok’s Prawet district reportedly arranged a meeting with Lor at a restaurant in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 53 to discuss the matter.

However, after news of the meeting spread, a large group of Muslims gathered outside the restaurant. Protesters demanded that Lor apologise publicly over the remarks made during the livestream.

Reports stated that Lor eventually agreed to apologise. Some people in the crowd then reportedly demanded that Lor slap herself and shave her hair as a sign of remorse. The situation became increasingly tense, and Lor later complied with those demands.

Police later intervened and escorted Lor from the restaurant to a police station to prevent further escalation. According to reports, some protesters attempted to approach and assault Lor while officers were leading her to a police vehicle.

Videos showing Lor’s hair being shaved circulated widely online and triggered debate on Thai social media. Some online users criticised the treatment of Lor, arguing that forcing self-harm and shaving her hair was excessive and humiliating.

Others stated that the actions violated her personal rights and reflected discrimination related to gender identity. Meanwhile, some social media users argued that the issue centred on insults directed at the Quran rather than gender identity or expression among Muslim people.

Police have not yet announced whether any legal action will be taken against those involved in the confrontation or the original livestream.