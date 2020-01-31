South Korean cycling prospect killed in Chiang Mai crash | The Thaiger

A cyclist from the Korea Cycling Federation has died after being struck by a pickup truck during a training exercise in Chiang Mai. 18 year old Eom Se-beom was pronounced dead in an ambulance on his way to a hospital.

It’s believed the truck crossed the centre line and crashed into Eom as he headed down a slope. Eom was riding alone at the time, and although a vehicle carrying his coaches was trailing him, Eom was momentarily out of their view on a curve when the crash occurred.

Police identified the pickup’s driver as 27 year old Katanyu Kittitheerayan, who remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of police. A video clip was also posted on YouTube showing rescue workers and other cyclists tried to help him.

Police have questioned witnesses and collected evidence but are still unsure how the crash happened. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to provide video recorded by their dashcams.

Eom was widely considered one of South Korea’s brightest cycling prospects, winning two gold medals at the Asian Junior Cycling Championship in October and setting the continental junior records in team pursuit and individual pursuit.

He also swept individual pursuit titles at a number of Korean national events last year. He was to receive the Top Rookie Cyclist in the high school division at the annual Korea Cycling Federation Awards at a ceremony on February 17.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times