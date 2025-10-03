Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

Health officials urge vigilance as infections rise with rainy season

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
92 1 minute read
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Conversation

Bangkok is battling a worrying surge in flu and hand, foot, mouth disease (HFMD), with thousands of new infections reported and children worst affected.

Health officials are urging parents to be vigilant as cases continue to rise with the arrival of the rainy season, which has created ideal conditions for disease transmission in schools and crowded communities.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), a total of 10,344 HFMD cases were reported in Bangkok between January and September, with an infection rate of 239.99 per 100,000 people.

Most of those infected were children under five (5,916 cases), followed by those aged five to nine (3,690 cases), and 10 to 14 (494 cases).

The city’s hardest-hit areas include Ratchathewi, Bang Na, and Bang Kho Laem districts.

Doctor Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the DDC, said most infections were caused by Coxsackievirus A6, which is generally mild. However, he warned that Enterovirus 71 (EV71), a more severe strain, could lead to serious complications such as brainstem or heart inflammation, and in rare cases, sudden death.

Related Articles

“Parents should seek immediate medical care if children develop high fever, seizures, continuous vomiting, or breathing difficulties.”

Influenza is also on the rise, with 124,091 flu cases reported in Bangkok over the same nine-month period, a staggering incidence rate of 2,314.53 per 100,000. Two deaths have been confirmed.

Districts with the highest flu rates include Bang Rak, Ratchathewi, and Phaya Thai, with the 30 to 39 age group topping the infection chart, followed by children aged five to nine, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of สำนักอนามัย กรุงเทพมหานคร Facebook

Doctor Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, called for strict personal hygiene measures to reduce infection risks.

“Wear masks in crowded places or when coughing, wash hands frequently, and avoid contact with the sick. Keep children home if they are unwell.”

He emphasised that prompt medical attention is vital to prevent complications and curb the spread of infections in schools and wider communities.

The DDC is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the public to report symptoms early.

For further information or assistance, residents can contact the DDC hotline at 1422.

Latest Thailand News
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

11 seconds ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

17 minutes ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

40 minutes ago
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

47 minutes ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

2 hours ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

2 hours ago
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

3 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

3 hours ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

3 hours ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

3 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

4 hours ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

4 hours ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

7 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

19 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

20 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

20 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

21 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

22 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

22 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

23 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

23 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

23 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

24 hours ago
Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
92 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.