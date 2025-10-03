Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

Bangkok is battling a worrying surge in flu and hand, foot, mouth disease (HFMD), with thousands of new infections reported and children worst affected.

Health officials are urging parents to be vigilant as cases continue to rise with the arrival of the rainy season, which has created ideal conditions for disease transmission in schools and crowded communities.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), a total of 10,344 HFMD cases were reported in Bangkok between January and September, with an infection rate of 239.99 per 100,000 people.

Most of those infected were children under five (5,916 cases), followed by those aged five to nine (3,690 cases), and 10 to 14 (494 cases).

The city’s hardest-hit areas include Ratchathewi, Bang Na, and Bang Kho Laem districts.

Doctor Montien Kanasawadse, director-general of the DDC, said most infections were caused by Coxsackievirus A6, which is generally mild. However, he warned that Enterovirus 71 (EV71), a more severe strain, could lead to serious complications such as brainstem or heart inflammation, and in rare cases, sudden death.

“Parents should seek immediate medical care if children develop high fever, seizures, continuous vomiting, or breathing difficulties.”

Influenza is also on the rise, with 124,091 flu cases reported in Bangkok over the same nine-month period, a staggering incidence rate of 2,314.53 per 100,000. Two deaths have been confirmed.

Districts with the highest flu rates include Bang Rak, Ratchathewi, and Phaya Thai, with the 30 to 39 age group topping the infection chart, followed by children aged five to nine, reported Bangkok Post.

Doctor Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, called for strict personal hygiene measures to reduce infection risks.

“Wear masks in crowded places or when coughing, wash hands frequently, and avoid contact with the sick. Keep children home if they are unwell.”

He emphasised that prompt medical attention is vital to prevent complications and curb the spread of infections in schools and wider communities.

The DDC is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the public to report symptoms early.

For further information or assistance, residents can contact the DDC hotline at 1422.