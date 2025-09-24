Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

Cambodian soldiers fired shots at a barbed wire fence along the Thai border in Sisaket, prompting Thai troops to hold fire while keeping watch on the area.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, September 23, in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district. Reports indicate that between three and five rounds were discharged at around 1.20pm, with Thai troops stationed nearby choosing not to return fire.

The 2nd Army later confirmed that four Cambodian soldiers approached the fence near Thailand’s Pa Man outpost at 1.22pm before firing three rifle shots. A statement issued by the Royal Thai Army (RTA) read:

“Thai troops exercised restraint, did not return fire, and no casualties or damage were reported.”

Thai soldiers instead tightened surveillance of the area, with officers stressing the need for discipline and restraint to avoid escalating the situation.

The RTA described the gunfire as a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two nations. It said the act undermined recent commitments made during General Border Committee and Regional Border Committee meetings, where both sides pledged to avoid provocations and withdraw weaponry from the frontline.

“The actions of the Cambodian military show a lack of sincerity in respecting the agreements made.”

In a further twist, Thai soldiers also discovered a drone in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district later the same day. Officials said both Thai and Cambodian forces remain stationed in defensive positions along the border, with Thai troops continuing to man observation posts to monitor activity.

The RTA said that its personnel are “fully prepared to respond appropriately to any further developments,” though its priority remains preventing unnecessary clashes, reported Bangkok Post.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have flared intermittently over the years, particularly in disputed areas near Sisaket and Preah Vihear temple. While recent talks had raised hopes of stability, the latest incident has sparked fears of renewed unrest in the region.

Military officials say they are keeping a close watch on the situation and remain committed to protecting Thai territory while seeking to avoid escalation.