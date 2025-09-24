Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

Thai army condemns breach of ceasefire and steps up surveillance

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
130 1 minute read
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Cambodian soldiers fired shots at a barbed wire fence along the Thai border in Sisaket, prompting Thai troops to hold fire while keeping watch on the area.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, September 23, in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district. Reports indicate that between three and five rounds were discharged at around 1.20pm, with Thai troops stationed nearby choosing not to return fire.

The 2nd Army later confirmed that four Cambodian soldiers approached the fence near Thailand’s Pa Man outpost at 1.22pm before firing three rifle shots. A statement issued by the Royal Thai Army (RTA) read:

“Thai troops exercised restraint, did not return fire, and no casualties or damage were reported.”

Thai soldiers instead tightened surveillance of the area, with officers stressing the need for discipline and restraint to avoid escalating the situation.

The RTA described the gunfire as a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two nations. It said the act undermined recent commitments made during General Border Committee and Regional Border Committee meetings, where both sides pledged to avoid provocations and withdraw weaponry from the frontline.

Related Articles

“The actions of the Cambodian military show a lack of sincerity in respecting the agreements made.”

In a further twist, Thai soldiers also discovered a drone in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district later the same day. Officials said both Thai and Cambodian forces remain stationed in defensive positions along the border, with Thai troops continuing to man observation posts to monitor activity.

The RTA said that its personnel are “fully prepared to respond appropriately to any further developments,” though its priority remains preventing unnecessary clashes, reported Bangkok Post.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have flared intermittently over the years, particularly in disputed areas near Sisaket and Preah Vihear temple. While recent talks had raised hopes of stability, the latest incident has sparked fears of renewed unrest in the region.

Military officials say they are keeping a close watch on the situation and remain committed to protecting Thai territory while seeking to avoid escalation.

Latest Thailand News
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

19 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

22 minutes ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

40 minutes ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

2 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

2 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

3 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown

3 hours ago
Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

4 hours ago
Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

4 hours ago
Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

4 hours ago
Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot

5 hours ago
Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears

7 hours ago
Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal

20 hours ago
Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

20 hours ago
Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market | Thaiger Business News

Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market

21 hours ago
Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour

21 hours ago
Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru | Thaiger Bangkok News

Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru

21 hours ago
Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand

22 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia

22 hours ago
Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul | Thaiger Pattaya News

Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul

22 hours ago
Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

23 hours ago
Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic

23 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
130 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.