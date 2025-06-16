Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
68 1 minute read
Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment
Foreign workers arrested following raids on entertainment venues in May, 2025 | Photo via KhaoSod

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has directed a crackdown on expats working illegally in occupations reserved for Thai nationals. This decision follows over 4,400 arrests for such offences over the past nine months.

Labour Ministry spokesperson Phumphat Muanchan stated that Phiphat instructed agencies to collaborate in safeguarding domestic jobs, stressing that illegal employment should not be normalised despite its widespread occurrence.

The directive was issued after numerous arrests of illegal expatriate workers. Phumphat noted that employers often seek to reduce recruitment costs, contributing to the issue. Additionally, the neglect of some legal officers to press charges exacerbates the situation.

Public vigilance and effective working measures are essential to mitigate the impact on Thai workers, Phumphat mentioned.

The ministry plans to collaborate with the police and the Department of Employment (DoE) to identify, charge, fine, and repatriate illegal workers.

Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment | News by Thaiger
Labour Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn | Photo via Thai Labour Ministry

Between October 1, 2024, and June 13, 2025, 4,437 expatriates were discovered working in strictly prohibited “List-1” occupations, including roles such as vendors, barbers, traditional masseurs, secretaries, and chauffeurs. Legal charges were brought against 417 of them.

Furthermore, the ministry identified 4,720 expatriates working in “List-3” conditionally prohibited occupations, such as bricklaying, carpentry, construction, agriculture, and fishing, with 53 facing legal charges.

Related Articles

Charges were also pressed against 696 out of 22,414 expatriates found in “List-4” conditionally prohibited occupations, like shop sales assistants and manual labourers, according to Phumphat.

Phiphat emphasised the need for relevant sectors to coordinate efforts to suppress illegal expatriate employment to achieve more tangible results.

Employers are encouraged to adhere to employment laws to protect the rights of Thai workers, while steps are being taken to standardise the employment system.

Individuals who encounter illegal expatriates in prohibited jobs are urged to report to the DoE’s Central Employment Registration and Workers Protection Division, reported Bangkok Post.

Concurrently, Pipat has confirmed the active crackdown on illegal foreign workers in Chon Buri, following reports of widespread illegal employment. On March 26, the Tri-Thai Protectors task force was deployed to investigate Chinese businesses in Si Racha district.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket

49 seconds ago
Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment Thailand News

Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment

22 minutes ago
Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot Thailand News

Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot

40 minutes ago
Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks Thailand News

Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks

1 hour ago
Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel Thailand News

Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel

2 hours ago
Thai PM won&#8217;t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin Thailand News

Thai PM won’t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin

2 hours ago
King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers Thailand News

King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

2 hours ago
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket Phuket News

Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

2 hours ago
Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected Thailand News

Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

3 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

3 hours ago
Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam Thailand News

Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam

4 hours ago
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir Thailand News

Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

4 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid Crime News

Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter Crime News

Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

5 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

5 hours ago
New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports Crime News

New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting

5 hours ago
Fire destroys monk&#8217;s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang Thailand News

Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

5 hours ago
Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation Crime News

Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

6 hours ago
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao Thailand News

Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval

6 hours ago
Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors Crime News

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

6 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x