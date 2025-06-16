Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has directed a crackdown on expats working illegally in occupations reserved for Thai nationals. This decision follows over 4,400 arrests for such offences over the past nine months.

Labour Ministry spokesperson Phumphat Muanchan stated that Phiphat instructed agencies to collaborate in safeguarding domestic jobs, stressing that illegal employment should not be normalised despite its widespread occurrence.

The directive was issued after numerous arrests of illegal expatriate workers. Phumphat noted that employers often seek to reduce recruitment costs, contributing to the issue. Additionally, the neglect of some legal officers to press charges exacerbates the situation.

Public vigilance and effective working measures are essential to mitigate the impact on Thai workers, Phumphat mentioned.

The ministry plans to collaborate with the police and the Department of Employment (DoE) to identify, charge, fine, and repatriate illegal workers.

Between October 1, 2024, and June 13, 2025, 4,437 expatriates were discovered working in strictly prohibited “List-1” occupations, including roles such as vendors, barbers, traditional masseurs, secretaries, and chauffeurs. Legal charges were brought against 417 of them.

Furthermore, the ministry identified 4,720 expatriates working in “List-3” conditionally prohibited occupations, such as bricklaying, carpentry, construction, agriculture, and fishing, with 53 facing legal charges.

Charges were also pressed against 696 out of 22,414 expatriates found in “List-4” conditionally prohibited occupations, like shop sales assistants and manual labourers, according to Phumphat.

Phiphat emphasised the need for relevant sectors to coordinate efforts to suppress illegal expatriate employment to achieve more tangible results.

Employers are encouraged to adhere to employment laws to protect the rights of Thai workers, while steps are being taken to standardise the employment system.

Individuals who encounter illegal expatriates in prohibited jobs are urged to report to the DoE’s Central Employment Registration and Workers Protection Division, reported Bangkok Post.

Concurrently, Pipat has confirmed the active crackdown on illegal foreign workers in Chon Buri, following reports of widespread illegal employment. On March 26, the Tri-Thai Protectors task force was deployed to investigate Chinese businesses in Si Racha district.