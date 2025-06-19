Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

A fierce diplomatic row between Thailand and Cambodia is putting hundreds of thousands of Cambodian migrant workers in the spotlight — but many are refusing to budge.

Tensions flared this month after Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen made an extraordinary plea, urging his countrymen working in Thailand to return home, promising jobs and vocational training. The former prime minister’s appeal followed a dramatic 24-hour ultimatum demanding Thailand reopen border checkpoints it had partially closed over security concerns.

When Thailand ignored the demand, Cambodia retaliated by banning Thai fruit and vegetable imports by land, leaving trucks stranded and businesses in limbo.

In a show of unity, hundreds marched in Phnom Penh last Wednesday, June 11, where Prime Minister Hun Manet hinted at a broader plan to bring workers home. But many Cambodians in Thailand are saying “no thanks.”

“I heard the news. I’m not going back. I work here. I earn my living here,” said 35 year old Peung Tuen, a construction worker who has lived in Sa Kaeo for eight years. “My kids study here. My life is here.”

Thailand is home to roughly 500,000 Cambodian migrant workers, over 400,000 of them legally registered. For many, returning to Cambodia — a nation still grappling with poverty, weak infrastructure and scarce labour rights — is not an option.

Trade between the two countries topped 250 billion baht in 2024. Analysts warn border disruptions could cost Thailand up to 10 billion baht per month, reported Bangkok Post.

Although Cambodian officials have since clarified that repatriation is voluntary, the political tension is stirring unease among migrant communities.

“I think the income is better and I trust my job here,” said 37 year old construction worker Chea Sokchea in Bangkok. “Going back could be unstable, since many people would probably return at the same time.”

Sen, a street food vendor, added: “If the border closes, then I would rather go back… but I’m scared. Someone like me has to take care of others.”

For 41 year old Mok, a laundry worker, the risk of returning is too high.

“What if I don’t make enough to send my son to school?” she asked. “We came here legally and do not want to be left behind.”

Despite growing fears, Sokchea remains hopeful: “I hope we can stay here as long as we like — and go back when we choose.”