Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting

A gang of heartless traffickers has been busted in Pattaya for exploiting children as young as 15 to beg and flog trinkets on the city’s infamous Walking Street, with cops rescuing nine kids and arresting seven Cambodians in a major crackdown.

Tourist Police bosses announced the sting yesterday, June 18, hailing it as a huge blow to a sickening child labour racket plaguing Thailand’s tourist hotspots.

Led by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, alongside Pattaya City Police chief Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyoo and Pol. Col. Naphaspong Khotitsuriyamani, officers swooped in after reports of underage children being forced to work the streets late at night.

Their investigation began on June 16, when undercover officers confirmed suspicions of children under 15 hawking goods and begging in tourist-heavy zones, especially around Walking Street.

The initial bust netted three Cambodians: 30 year old Ms. Wen Nat, 23 year old Ms. Nid Tud, and 49 year old Ms. Sona Pon. But it didn’t stop there. Armed with a search warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court, officers raided a home in Soi Mab Yai Lia 1 and caught four more suspects, including 38 year old Dam, and 54 year old Ms. Kaew.

Nine children were rescued during the raid, six Cambodian kids believed to be victims of human trafficking and three Thai minors thought to be at risk of exploitation.

Nid Tud faces the most serious charges under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2008, accused of “facilitating, buying, selling, or exploiting children under 15 in hazardous work or services.” She’s also been charged with illegal entry and working without a permit.

The remaining six suspects face similar immigration and employment charges under Thailand’s Foreign Workers Management Act.

All the rescued children have been placed under the care of Thai social welfare agencies.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira praised the operation but admitted that several members of the trafficking ring remain on the run.

“This marks a significant step in dismantling illegal human trafficking networks in the area.”

He added that such crimes are driven by the lucrative profits from child exploitation.

He urged residents, tourists, and business owners to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity linked to child trafficking to the Tourist Police hotline – 1155, open 24 hours a day.

The crackdown is part of a broader campaign to rid Pattaya’s streets of traffickers using children as human cash machines in broad daylight.