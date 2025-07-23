Cabinet approves 6-month reprieve for Cambodian border workers

Cabinet approves 6-month reprieve for Cambodian border workers
Photo of military attachés from 47 foreign embassies attending a special briefing at the army headquarters courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Cabinet yesterday approved a six-month extension for Cambodian migrant workers employed in border provinces. This decision was prompted by changes in border checkpoint operating hours across seven provinces, affecting the movement of workers in the area.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated that due to unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border and stricter border control measures being implemented, many Cambodian workers have faced difficulties re-entering Thailand. These workers, employed under Section 64 of the executive decree on the management of foreign workers, typically use border passes for entry and exit.

The new travel restrictions have left many workers unable to leave Thailand to renew their legal status, resulting in overstaying and residing in the country unlawfully. As of June, 47,348 Cambodian workers were affected, with work permits expected to expire gradually by the end of September, according to Jirayu.

The Cabinet approved a Labour Ministry proposal to grant a special exemption for these workers, allowing them to stay in Thailand for employment in border areas for six months. This grace period is effective from June 7, when the Interior Ministry’s border control measures began. The exemption will remain in effect for six months or until normal border crossings resume for at least a month.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved waiving overstay fines for affected workers whose stay in Thailand exceeded the legal limit due to these circumstances.

Yesterday, July 22, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) held a briefing for defence attachés from 47 embassies to address the situation after three Thai soldiers from the 6th Infantry Regiment were injured by a landmine.

Thai officials claimed the anti-personnel mine explosion, recently planted in Thai territory, breaches the Ottawa Convention ratified by both Thailand and Cambodia, Bangkok Post reported.

Cabinet approves 6-month reprieve for Cambodian border workers | News by Thaiger
Photo of Ta Muean Thom temple courtesy of Mel365

In response, the Second Army Region issued a warning that the Prasat Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district could be closed for seven days if Cambodia does not prevent further disruptive actions.

Commander Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang emphasised Thailand’s commitment to peaceful solutions, but warned against any provocation. This followed reports of 23 Cambodian tour buses arriving at the disputed site, raising concerns of unrest.

