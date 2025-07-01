Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

Thailand’s workers are set to get a bigger lifeline as the Labour Ministry rolls out more generous unemployment benefits.

The Labour Ministry officially approved higher unemployment compensation rates, offering fresh relief to insured employees under Thailand’s social security system.

Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary General of the Social Security Office (SSO), confirmed that a new ministerial regulation took effect on Saturday, June 28, increasing benefits for workers covered under Section 33 of the social security law.

Under the revised rules, laid-off employees will now receive 60% of their daily wage, up from the previous 50%. Payments can be claimed for up to 180 days per claim, Marasri said.

“Section 33 covers compulsory insured persons, employees aged between 15 and 60, working for an employer with at least one employee.”

She added that the updated policy is designed to better support workers struggling with job losses in the current economic climate.

In a major change, the expanded coverage also applies to employees who leave their jobs voluntarily or whose contracts expire, not just those who are laid off.

Resigned employees and those whose contracts have ended will now be entitled to 30% of their daily wage, payable for up to 90 days per calendar year.

To qualify, insured workers must have contributed to the social security fund for at least six months within the 15 months prior to becoming unemployed.

Claimants must be jobless for at least eight days and register as unemployed via the Department of Employment’s website at https://unemploy.doe.go.th.

Once registered, beneficiaries are required to check in on the website at least once a month throughout their benefit period to remain eligible, reported Bangkok Post.

“The SSO is dedicated to continuously improving the benefits and welfare of insured persons, with a focus on enhancing their quality of life and protecting their interests,” Marasri said.

The move is expected to provide crucial support to thousands of workers across Thailand who have been affected by layoffs and contract expirations.

Officials hope the new benefits will ease financial pressure and give job seekers more stability as they look for new employment opportunities.