Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

Laid-off workers now get 60% wages, claimable for 180 days

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
77 1 minute read
Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts
Photo courtesy of LINE Today

Thailand’s workers are set to get a bigger lifeline as the Labour Ministry rolls out more generous unemployment benefits.

The Labour Ministry officially approved higher unemployment compensation rates, offering fresh relief to insured employees under Thailand’s social security system.

Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary General of the Social Security Office (SSO), confirmed that a new ministerial regulation took effect on Saturday, June 28, increasing benefits for workers covered under Section 33 of the social security law.

Under the revised rules, laid-off employees will now receive 60% of their daily wage, up from the previous 50%. Payments can be claimed for up to 180 days per claim, Marasri said.

“Section 33 covers compulsory insured persons, employees aged between 15 and 60, working for an employer with at least one employee.”

She added that the updated policy is designed to better support workers struggling with job losses in the current economic climate.

Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts | News by Thaiger
Photo of Bangkok commuters travelling to work courtesy of The Nation

In a major change, the expanded coverage also applies to employees who leave their jobs voluntarily or whose contracts expire, not just those who are laid off.

Related Articles

Resigned employees and those whose contracts have ended will now be entitled to 30% of their daily wage, payable for up to 90 days per calendar year.

To qualify, insured workers must have contributed to the social security fund for at least six months within the 15 months prior to becoming unemployed.

Claimants must be jobless for at least eight days and register as unemployed via the Department of Employment’s website at https://unemploy.doe.go.th.

Once registered, beneficiaries are required to check in on the website at least once a month throughout their benefit period to remain eligible, reported Bangkok Post.

“The SSO is dedicated to continuously improving the benefits and welfare of insured persons, with a focus on enhancing their quality of life and protecting their interests,” Marasri said.

The move is expected to provide crucial support to thousands of workers across Thailand who have been affected by layoffs and contract expirations.

Officials hope the new benefits will ease financial pressure and give job seekers more stability as they look for new employment opportunities.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers

3 seconds ago
Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts Thailand News

Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

6 minutes ago
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

13 minutes ago
Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial Thailand News

Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial

20 minutes ago
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation Crime News

Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

25 minutes ago
Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn Bangkok News

Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

30 minutes ago
Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents Crime News

Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

1 hour ago
Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway Thailand News

Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway

2 hours ago
Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes Phuket News

Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

2 hours ago
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

2 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

2 hours ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

2 hours ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

2 hours ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

3 hours ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

3 hours ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

3 hours ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

3 hours ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

3 hours ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

4 hours ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

4 hours ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

5 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x