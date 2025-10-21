Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

General Nattapol vows to end talks if no progress made on border issues

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
184 2 minutes read
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger
Photo of Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Thailand’s defence minister warned Cambodia that if border talks fail, there will be no peace deal, no ASEAN summit signing, and no further negotiations.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated as Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit issued a firm ultimatum over ongoing border negotiations.

Speaking at Government House at 9.35am today, October 21, General Nattapol declared that the upcoming Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting would be the last if no progress is made.

“If the GBC-JBC negotiations are unsuccessful, the prime minister will not sign the peace treaty. I won’t waste any more taxpayer money on pointless meetings. Whatever will be, will be.”

The meeting, set to take place in Malaysia, is part of a trio of diplomatic gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit and four-party talks led by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew. Thailand was reportedly invited to combine the meetings for logistical ease.

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Bangkok Insight

General Nattapol said the negotiations would revisit four unresolved issues from the previous GBC meeting held on September 10. These points were meant to be settled at the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Commission (RBC) but talks collapsed, prompting a return to the GBC table.

“If we can settle this peacefully, all the better. But if not, this is the final time. We won’t be taken advantage of. It’s time to set a clear timeline. Broad signatures and vague agreements won’t cut it anymore.”

Related Articles

When asked whether failure to cooperate from Cambodia would impact the ASEAN Summit, the general was blunt.

“It would, but I’m not worried. This is about Thai sovereignty. We’re acting within international law and doing our part peacefully. But if Cambodia won’t listen, then what happens, happens.”

The minister also addressed concerns over disputed areas such as Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo province, which Thailand considers unclaimed yet encroached upon.

“These aren’t under claim. They’re Thai territory. The JBC only discusses claim lines. The GBC must deal with areas outside that. We need action now to return this land to the Thai people.”

If no agreement is reached, General Nattapol said the Actual Control Line will be Thailand’s fallback.

“If they won’t talk at all, we’re not interested. Where we hold our position is where we hold it.”

He urged Cambodia to cooperate by developing a relocation plan for people in these zones, warning that failure to do so will jeopardise both the ASEAN Summit and any future peace agreements, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

2 minutes ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

2 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

2 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

2 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

3 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

3 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

3 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

3 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

4 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

19 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

20 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

21 hours ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

22 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

22 hours ago
3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 day ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

1 day ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

1 day ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

2 days ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

2 days ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

2 days ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
184 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.