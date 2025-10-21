Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

Thailand’s defence minister warned Cambodia that if border talks fail, there will be no peace deal, no ASEAN summit signing, and no further negotiations.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated as Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit issued a firm ultimatum over ongoing border negotiations.

Speaking at Government House at 9.35am today, October 21, General Nattapol declared that the upcoming Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting would be the last if no progress is made.

“If the GBC-JBC negotiations are unsuccessful, the prime minister will not sign the peace treaty. I won’t waste any more taxpayer money on pointless meetings. Whatever will be, will be.”

The meeting, set to take place in Malaysia, is part of a trio of diplomatic gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit and four-party talks led by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew. Thailand was reportedly invited to combine the meetings for logistical ease.

General Nattapol said the negotiations would revisit four unresolved issues from the previous GBC meeting held on September 10. These points were meant to be settled at the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Commission (RBC) but talks collapsed, prompting a return to the GBC table.

“If we can settle this peacefully, all the better. But if not, this is the final time. We won’t be taken advantage of. It’s time to set a clear timeline. Broad signatures and vague agreements won’t cut it anymore.”

When asked whether failure to cooperate from Cambodia would impact the ASEAN Summit, the general was blunt.

“It would, but I’m not worried. This is about Thai sovereignty. We’re acting within international law and doing our part peacefully. But if Cambodia won’t listen, then what happens, happens.”

The minister also addressed concerns over disputed areas such as Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo province, which Thailand considers unclaimed yet encroached upon.

“These aren’t under claim. They’re Thai territory. The JBC only discusses claim lines. The GBC must deal with areas outside that. We need action now to return this land to the Thai people.”

If no agreement is reached, General Nattapol said the Actual Control Line will be Thailand’s fallback.

“If they won’t talk at all, we’re not interested. Where we hold our position is where we hold it.”

He urged Cambodia to cooperate by developing a relocation plan for people in these zones, warning that failure to do so will jeopardise both the ASEAN Summit and any future peace agreements, reported KhaoSod.