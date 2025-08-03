Thailand and Cambodia to hold GBC meeting with observers in Malaysia

Global powers eye regional stability as border talks near crucial conclusion

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 3, 2025
Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

The Ministry of Defence has announced that China, the United States, and Malaysia will observe the final day of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, scheduled for August 7 in Malaysia.

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit, currently acting as minister, has approved the presence of these countries as observers.

The discussions, initially planned for Phnom Penh, will now be conducted in Malaysia from Monday through Thursday. The sessions are not intended to serve as a negotiation platform among the countries involved.

From Monday to Wednesday, the meetings will involve preparatory sessions with secretary-level teams. Thailand has requested these three days to thoroughly review all issues before the main talks on Thursday. The primary focus of the agenda is to address tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Rear Adm Surasan highlighted that the meeting has been elevated to a policy-level discussion, excluding bilateral negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia. On Friday, Gen Nattaphon explained that neutral observers are unnecessary, as the meeting is a bilateral forum, differing from previous ceasefire negotiations that required external mediation.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is intensifying efforts to combat misinformation and reinforce Thailand’s stance to the international community, reported Bangkok Post.

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, mentioned that the ministry will conduct a briefing on Monday with foreign diplomats. This follows a recent visit to the border areas to evaluate damages suffered by Thai civilians.

In similar news, on July 29, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree revealed the results of urgent talks between Thai and Cambodian military leaders stationed along the border.

The discussions were held simultaneously at 10am across three strategic areas, aiming to de-escalate tensions following recent skirmishes between the two countries.

In Sa Kaeo province, officials from Thailand’s First Army Region convened with Cambodian commanders from Military Region 5 at the Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district.

