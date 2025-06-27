Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
92 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of The Phnom Penh Post Facebook

In a display of frustration and betrayal, Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen has lashed out at his former “godbrother” and ex-Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accusing him of betrayal and warning that he will expose the “treasonous” actions of Thaksin’s family, including their alleged disrespect towards the Thai monarchy.

But Hun Sen has made it clear he’s not acting alone in this; he’s waiting to see how Bangkok reacts before revealing more.

Speaking to displaced Cambodian citizens in Preah Vihear province yesterday, June 26, Hun Sen didn’t mince words.

“I’d rather let others betray me first; I don’t betray others first. Now that I’ve been betrayed, I feel I must reveal what the Thaksin family did to betray their nation,” he said.

“This is a warning: you should teach your children, and they should understand their father and others,” he added, stressing the need for accountability.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The tension between the two leaders has been escalating, with Hun Sen’s latest remarks focusing on the delicate relationship between Cambodia and Thailand. He promised to delve deeper into these issues today, June 27, in hopes that both Cambodian and Thai citizens, who he claims want peace, will better understand the intricacies of the relationship.

“I never imagined that a family I helped would rise to become prime minister and cause such issues,” he said, referring to Thaksin’s daughter, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The anger didn’t stop there. Hun Sen made it clear he would not tolerate what he sees as arrogance from Thaksin, warning, “If you act arrogantly, I will expose everything you told me, including your insults to your king.”

He also had a pointed message for the new generation of leaders, including Thaksin’s children, urging them to learn discipline and respect for their country and its monarchy, reported The Nation.

The former allies, once close friends, now find themselves on opposing sides. Hun Sen recalled how both Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, also a former Thai prime minister, had stayed at his home in the past.

“Thaksin’s family owes me a debt of gratitude, but I do not seek to collect it. I want a relationship of equals,” Hun Sen said.

Looking to the future, Hun Sen expressed hope that the new Thai prime minister would help resolve the ongoing tensions between their nations. However, he remains uncertain about who truly holds the power in Thailand, as political chaos continues to unfold.

“We don’t know who to negotiate with or who holds real power,” he said.

Hun Sen reaffirmed Cambodia’s position, stating that while Cambodia does not consider Thailand an enemy, it acknowledges the influence of a small group of extremists. Despite ongoing tensions, he expressed willingness to collaborate with all factions in Thailand, including the yellow shirts, red shirts, and other groups.

92 2 minutes read
92 2 minutes read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
