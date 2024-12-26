Phetchabun family’s loss turns into gift of life for four

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant act of compassion unfolded at Phetchabun Hospital, where a family decided to donate the organs of a 42 year old programmer who was declared brain dead. This generous donation is set to benefit four individuals in need.

Chawalit Iamsaad, who hailed from Bueng Sam Phan district in Phetchabun, was employed as a programmer for PTT, working remotely from home. On Monday morning, December 23, his sister discovered him collapsed outside the bathroom. Medical assistance was immediately summoned, and he was transported to Bueng Sam Phan Hospital before being transferred to Phetchabun Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors later confirmed that Chawalit had suffered brain death due to severe bleeding in the brain, which is considered a medical form of death.

The family, understanding the profound implications of organ donation, embraced the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of others. Chawalit’s sister, 37 year old Ketsinee, shared that her brother was known for his charitable nature, making this decision a fitting tribute to his life. She added that she had already registered her intention to donate her organs with the Thai Red Cross Society, indicating her support for such initiatives.

“This is a significant act of charity by my brother, as the organs donated can offer new life to several individuals.”

At the hospital, Doctor Srisuda Songthamwat, the director of Phetchabun Hospital, formally recognised the family’s generosity. She presented a certificate of appreciation and a wreath in honour of the deceased. Chawalit’s mother and sister accepted these tokens of gratitude on behalf of the family.

Doctor Srisuda elaborated on the medical condition of the patient, explaining that despite comprehensive medical efforts, Chawalit’s condition was irreversible. The donated organs, including two kidneys and two eyes, have the potential to save or significantly improve the lives of up to four individuals. She hopes this act of kindness will inspire others in Phetchabun and across Thailand to consider organ donation, reported KhaoSod.

“Giving organs to others is a great act of charity, offering the gift of life to those in need.”

