Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

After more than seven months of investigation, the Police Complaint Review Committee reported that the former Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and 200 officers were found guilty of accepting bribes from online gambling websites.

Renowned lawyer Sitta Biabangkerd first brought the allegations to light, accusing former RTP Commissioner Torsak “Big Tor” Sukvimol and hundreds of police officers of receiving illicit payments from gambling sites and other illegal businesses.

In March last year, Sitta held a press conference where he presented evidence allegedly linking the officers to corruption. He claimed the group operated a network of mule accounts to collect and distribute bribes.

The lawyer said some of these accounts remained active even after the account holders had passed away, suggesting a coordinated effort to conceal the money trail.

Sitta also revealed money transfer receipts, chat messages, and other related evidence, asserting that officers were required to report the amounts of bribes they collected each month to the Cyber Police headquarters.

After submitting the case to the relevant authorities for further investigation, Sitta himself later faced imprisonment in a separate embezzlement case.

On Wednesday, October 22, the Police Complaint Review Committee confirmed that investigators had spent nearly seven months examining documents and evidence from multiple sources. The committee found Sitta’s allegations to be credible and recommended disciplinary review proceedings against those involved.

The next stage of the process will allow Torsak and the implicated officers to present their clarifications. The committee will then assess their responses to determine the level of disciplinary punishment before forwarding its conclusions to the Royal Thai Police for final action.

In addition to the RTP’s disciplinary process, the case is also under review by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which may impose further penalties.

According to ThaiRath, the case remains in its early stages. Big Tor, who already retired, is likely to face minimal consequences, while the remaining 200 officers could face temporary suspension or dismissal from duty.