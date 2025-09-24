Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

Airline praised for role in advancing responsible travel in Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
92 1 minute read
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways received a 5-star sustainability award from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its efforts to promote greener aviation and responsible tourism.

The award, part of TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) programme, recognises tourism operators who embrace sustainable practices in line with global standards. For Bangkok Airways, it cements its reputation as a leader in environmentally responsible aviation and a driving force in promoting sustainable tourism across Thailand.

“This project highlights our ongoing commitment to balanced growth and responsible travel.”

The STAR programme, launched by TAT, assesses operators across four dimensions: governance, socio-economic responsibility, cultural impact and environmental performance. These align with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, providing a framework for tourism businesses to contribute to global sustainability.

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of JetPhotos

Bangkok Airways has consistently achieved top marks since 2023, demonstrating efforts to integrate sustainability at every level of its operations. The airline has implemented initiatives that address not only environmental concerns, such as emissions reduction and energy efficiency, but also social and economic responsibilities, including community engagement and fair employment.

By maintaining its 5-Star rating, the carrier supports TAT’s wider vision of positioning Thailand as a World-Class Quality Destination, a goal centred on ensuring that tourism growth benefits the environment, the economy and local communities in equal measure.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised the airline’s role in setting benchmarks for the industry.

Related Articles

“Bangkok Airways’ achievement shows that sustainability is not just an aspiration but a practical framework that tourism operators can follow to deliver long-term benefits.”

The recognition comes at a crucial time for aviation, an industry under increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact. Bangkok Airways has sought to respond by enhancing operational efficiency, promoting responsible travel choices for passengers and supporting cultural and social sustainability initiatives in the destinations it serves, reported Travel and Tour World.

For passengers, the award signals that their journeys with Bangkok Airways contribute to a broader effort to protect Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. As global tourism faces mounting challenges, the airline’s recognition reinforces its role as a pioneer in shaping a sustainable travel future.

Latest Thailand News
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

18 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

21 minutes ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

39 minutes ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

2 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

2 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

3 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown

3 hours ago
Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

4 hours ago
Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

4 hours ago
Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

4 hours ago
Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot

5 hours ago
Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears

7 hours ago
Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal

20 hours ago
Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

20 hours ago
Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market | Thaiger Business News

Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market

21 hours ago
Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour

21 hours ago
Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru | Thaiger Bangkok News

Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru

21 hours ago
Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand

22 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia

22 hours ago
Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul | Thaiger Pattaya News

Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul

22 hours ago
Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

23 hours ago
Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic

23 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
92 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.