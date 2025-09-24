Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

Bangkok Airways received a 5-star sustainability award from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its efforts to promote greener aviation and responsible tourism.

The award, part of TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) programme, recognises tourism operators who embrace sustainable practices in line with global standards. For Bangkok Airways, it cements its reputation as a leader in environmentally responsible aviation and a driving force in promoting sustainable tourism across Thailand.

“This project highlights our ongoing commitment to balanced growth and responsible travel.”

The STAR programme, launched by TAT, assesses operators across four dimensions: governance, socio-economic responsibility, cultural impact and environmental performance. These align with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, providing a framework for tourism businesses to contribute to global sustainability.

Bangkok Airways has consistently achieved top marks since 2023, demonstrating efforts to integrate sustainability at every level of its operations. The airline has implemented initiatives that address not only environmental concerns, such as emissions reduction and energy efficiency, but also social and economic responsibilities, including community engagement and fair employment.

By maintaining its 5-Star rating, the carrier supports TAT’s wider vision of positioning Thailand as a World-Class Quality Destination, a goal centred on ensuring that tourism growth benefits the environment, the economy and local communities in equal measure.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised the airline’s role in setting benchmarks for the industry.

“Bangkok Airways’ achievement shows that sustainability is not just an aspiration but a practical framework that tourism operators can follow to deliver long-term benefits.”

The recognition comes at a crucial time for aviation, an industry under increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact. Bangkok Airways has sought to respond by enhancing operational efficiency, promoting responsible travel choices for passengers and supporting cultural and social sustainability initiatives in the destinations it serves, reported Travel and Tour World.

For passengers, the award signals that their journeys with Bangkok Airways contribute to a broader effort to protect Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. As global tourism faces mounting challenges, the airline’s recognition reinforces its role as a pioneer in shaping a sustainable travel future.