A Bangkok water vendor was arrested after a viral video showed him posing as an undercover police officer during a roadside clash with a motorcyclist.

The bizarre encounter unfolded near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 81/5 on Phetkasem Road in Nong Khang Phlu, Nong Khaem district. A motorcyclist, shocked by the confrontation, later posted the footage online, sparking widespread disbelief.

The man was identified as 48 year old Mongkhon, aka Aod, a water vendor living in Soi Wat Rai Khing. He surrendered to police yesterday, September 23, after the clip began circulating on social media.

Bangkok Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, confirmed that officers at Nong Khaem Police Station took Aod into custody. During questioning, he admitted buying a police-style vest, which he later discarded.

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | News by Thaiger

Aod insisted he never intended to impersonate an officer, claiming he lashed out in anger when the motorcyclist cut him off. He also said he grew suspicious because the rider lacked a delivery bag, which led him to believe the man was pretending to be a food courier. Police later clarified that the motorcyclist was actually a licensed passenger carrier, explaining the absence of a bag.

Following the investigation, Aod was charged with two offences: causing fear or panic through threats and openly insulting another person. Officers forwarded the case to Bang Bon District Court.

In the civil proceedings, he was ordered to pay 10,000 baht in compensation to the rider. In the criminal case, Aod pleaded guilty and received a fine of 5,000 baht, according to KhaoSod.

Police officials stressed that impersonating officers is a serious matter that undermines public trust. They urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands, especially in moments of anger.

“This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. It damages the reputation of law enforcement and creates unnecessary fear among the public.”

Many netizens mocked Aod’s excuse and are calling for tougher penalties for those who impersonate officials.

