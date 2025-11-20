Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

Police in Phuket arrested a former shipping company employee yesterday, November 19, for allegedly stealing customer data and providing it to a scam operator involved in fraudulent parcel deliveries.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station raided a warehouse in the Ratsada sub-district on November 16 and arrested a 31 year old suspect, Khanapa “Mook” Mengsan, for her suspected involvement in a cash-on-delivery parcel scam.

Many victims had not ordered any products online but believed that members of their family had done so, and therefore paid for the parcels. Others mistook the scam parcels for legitimate online orders they were expecting and made payment upon delivery.

Mook was allegedly earning over 100,000 baht per day from the scam and had been operating the scheme since August last year.

During questioning, Mook told police she obtained recipients’ names and addresses from a former employee of a private shipping company, who allegedly sold the information at a rate of one baht per person.

Her statement led investigators to identify a second suspect, Wanatsanan Noonkham, 30 years old, who had already resigned from the company at the time of the arrest, after her suspected involvement in stealing confidential customer information.

Police raided Wanatsanan’s home in Thalang district at around 8pm yesterday and arrested her at the scene. She reportedly admitted to her actions and cooperated with the police.

Officers seized a laptop from Wanatsanan and found more than 100,000 records of the shipping company’s clients stored on the device. Further investigations are underway to determine whether others were involved.

Wanatsanan was charged under Sections 83 and 343 of the Criminal Code for conspiring to deceive the public by making false statements or concealing the truth. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

She was also charged under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) for the unauthorised collection and disclosure of personal data. This offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.