Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 20, 2025, 3:00 PM
92 1 minute read
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Police in Phuket arrested a former shipping company employee yesterday, November 19, for allegedly stealing customer data and providing it to a scam operator involved in fraudulent parcel deliveries.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station raided a warehouse in the Ratsada sub-district on November 16 and arrested a 31 year old suspect, Khanapa “Mook” Mengsan, for her suspected involvement in a cash-on-delivery parcel scam.

Many victims had not ordered any products online but believed that members of their family had done so, and therefore paid for the parcels. Others mistook the scam parcels for legitimate online orders they were expecting and made payment upon delivery.

Mook was allegedly earning over 100,000 baht per day from the scam and had been operating the scheme since August last year.

During questioning, Mook told police she obtained recipients’ names and addresses from a former employee of a private shipping company, who allegedly sold the information at a rate of one baht per person.

Parcel scam Phuket
Photo via ThaiRath

Her statement led investigators to identify a second suspect, Wanatsanan Noonkham, 30 years old, who had already resigned from the company at the time of the arrest, after her suspected involvement in stealing confidential customer information.

Police raided Wanatsanan’s home in Thalang district at around 8pm yesterday and arrested her at the scene. She reportedly admitted to her actions and cooperated with the police.

Related Articles

Officers seized a laptop from Wanatsanan and found more than 100,000 records of the shipping company’s clients stored on the device. Further investigations are underway to determine whether others were involved.

Thai woman sells shipping company client data to scammer
Photo via ThaiRath

Wanatsanan was charged under Sections 83 and 343 of the Criminal Code for conspiring to deceive the public by making false statements or concealing the truth. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

She was also charged under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) for the unauthorised collection and disclosure of personal data. This offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

22 seconds ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

23 minutes ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

30 minutes ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

48 minutes ago
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

1 hour ago
Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

2 hours ago
Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village | Thaiger Crime News

Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village

2 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

2 hours ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

2 hours ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

2 hours ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

4 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

4 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

4 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

5 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

5 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

5 hours ago
Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

5 hours ago
17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank

5 hours ago
New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | Thaiger Hot News

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

6 hours ago
Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting

6 hours ago
Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south

6 hours ago
Lopburi&#8217;s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact | Thaiger Travel Guides

Lopburi’s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact

8 hours ago
Cambodia revokes journalist&#8217;s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia revokes journalist’s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect

21 hours ago
Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit

22 hours ago
Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 20, 2025, 3:00 PM
92 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.