Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run” | The Thaiger

Events
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
Singha has announced that its “Obstacle Trail Run,” presented by Laguna Phuket, will launch on Saturday, May 2. Called “Keng,” meaning “to excel” in Thai, the race will be Singha’s first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of the brewery’s “Obstacle Trail Series 2020.” The announcement comes as sports events across the region and around the world face cancellation, in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Officials are confident they can attract a good turnout for the inaugural event and boost travel to the island.
The race follows a course around Laguna’s scenic parkland close to Bangtao Beach and extends north to neighbouring villages. Passing the resort’s lagoon, beach and following a route on sealed roads and trails, participants will face challenging purpose-built obstacles.
“With Laguna Phuket recognised as the ‘Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand 2018’, we are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sports calendar. This exciting new race complements the Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”
The nationwide race series will also include a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratcha Buri province in September, and a final “Kla” (brave), race scheduled for December in Chiang Rai.
Online registration is now open for all three races. Each race comprises an 8Km, 15Km and 2Km fun run in the solo category, and 24Km for the team race. Early bird discounts apply until February 29.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Terminal 21 Korat, scene of mass shooting, reopens with prayers
Four days after the mass shooting that left dead and more than 50 injured, the public turned out this morning to reopen Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, the scene of the carnage, in hope of raising spirits.
Terminal 21 in Korat reopened its doors today to thousands of people who came to pray and make offerings to more than 200 monks – a tradition which Buddhist practitioners believe will bring in good luck and usher out the bad.
Superstitions and belief in the spirit world make places of violent or unpleasant deaths undesirable to many Thais. The mall’s parent company announced yesterday it would waive rental fees for February. Tuk-tuks, taxis and motorbike taxis are offering free rides in front of the mall until 3pm.
Donations to compensate the families of the victims have reached over 53 million baht (1.7 million US dollars) as of today. On Sunday, a concert dubbed Korat Move On will be held in front of the Thao Suranari Monument, the city’s most prominent landmark.
“Korat is our home. Let’s help and cheer each other up. If Thais don’t love each other, who will?” one Facebook user wrote.
“As someone who calls Korat home, we’ll overcome the grief and sadness. Korat is the city of strength and life will move on.”
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
For Thai buddhists the day is a day of reflection and visits to the temple. For many others it’s a day of alcohol abstinence. In fact there is always a 24 hour alcohol ban imposed on the day, from midnight to midnight.
Buddhist commemorations make up a number of the public holidays on the Thai calendar, among them is Makha Bucha Day. The Buddhist calendar traditionally uses dates based on the movement of the moon, and the third lunar month is known in Thai as ‘makha’. The term ‘makha’ comes from the word ‘Magha’ in Pali, the sacred language of the religious texts of the Theravada strand of Buddhism most widely practised in Thailand. ‘Bucha’ is a Thai word – once again deriving from the Pali language, means ‘to venerate’ or ‘to honour’.
So Makha Bucha is taken to refer to a day intended for honouring the third lunar month and, in particular, the Buddha and the teachings that he delivered on the full moon day of the fourth lunar month.
Makha Bucha Day is celebrated in other countries including Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. It first came to be celebrated in modern-day Thailand during the reign of King Rama IV, first observed only in the grounds of the royal palace and later becoming more widely recognised nationally and finally introduced as a Thai public holiday.
But the origins of Makha Bucha Day itself lies much further back, 45 years before the beginning of the Buddhist era and nine months after the Buddha is said to have achieved enlightenment. Then, on the full moon day of the third lunar month (now known as Makha Bucha Day), Buddhists believe that a meeting between the Buddha and his disciplines became a momentous and historic occasion.
Including the fact that it already fell on the auspicious occasion of a full moon, the meeting is said to have taken on four remarkable characteristics that are still recounted in Buddhist teaching today. These four elements to the gathering have also given Makha Bucha Day its nickname of the Fourfold Assembly Day.
Although Thailand has no official state religion, Theravada Buddhism is by far the majority faith observed by the Thai population, and so significant Buddhist occasions like Makha Bucha Day loom heavy in the Thai consciousness and figure prominently on the country’s calendar. Makha Bucha Day is a public holiday across Thailand, and the occasion is observed in a number of way by lay Buddhists in local communities.
As is common on all manner of Buddhist holidays in Thailand, it is common for Thai Buddhists to visit their local temple to make merit on Makha Bucha Day. While at the temple, they might also listen to Buddhist teachings, give alms to monks, recite Buddhist scriptures, and participate in the evening candlelight processions around the ordination hall that are held by many temples.
If you want to get your own insight into local celebrations of Makha Bucha Day in Thailand, simply stop by the local temple closest to wherever you are staying in Bangkok or elsewhere. Most will be happy to welcome inquisitive foreigners and to let you observe, or even participate, in processions and other activities to mark the holiday.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Yesterday marked Thailand Inventors’ Day, when the National Research Council granted awards to outstanding researchers, inventors and innovations in the prevention of PM2.5 airborne dust and, it is thought, aerially transmitted Coronavirus, were put on display.
An air scrubber manufactured by ALPIN ELECTRONICS, an innovative high performance machine ten years in development, on display at the 5 day event. The 0.005 micron air scrubber, which can completely eliminate PM2.5, dust has already won numerous awards abroad.
Soranit Silatham, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, presided over the opening ceremony, in which 41 research works in 12 fields, 47 innovations and 51 inventions received awards.
Thailand Inventors’ Day is organised yearly in commemoration of the patent granted to the Chaipattana Aerator, the world’s first patented water aerator turbine, which was invented by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
Those interested can view the works which have won national awards at BITEC Bang Na in Bangkok until Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism
Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO
Chonburi immigration introduces “smart car” to check foreigners’ visa status
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
- North East3 days ago
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
- Pattaya2 days ago
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya