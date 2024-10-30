ICONSIAM announces the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025

Image courtesy of ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM is set to create the most extraordinary countdown celebration in the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, blending the best of Thailand with the best of the world.

The event features world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), presenting a unique opportunity for both locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of Thailand and ring in the new year in style.

The event aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as the world’s premier global countdown destination.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, stated that ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, is ready to be a driving force in enhancing Thailand’s image and stimulating the country’s economy, especially in the tourism sector.

“With a vision to elevate Thailand’s global standing as the top countdown destination, ICONSIAM, as a leading private sector, is allocating a significant investment in this extraordinary event.

“By curating a World Captivating Phenomena, we invite Lisa, a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon who has brought global fame to Thailand and inspired people worldwide, to perform on the most magnificent scenery of the Chao Phraya River, bringing joy to Thais and international visitors to ICONSIAM on the countdown night.”

Globally recognised countdown venue

This year, ICONSIAM aims to make their countdown event globally recognised under the concept of Iconic Celebration of Thai-Global Phenomena and the event will take place over three days and three nights from 29 to 31 December at River Park, ICONSIAM.

Supoj further emphasised the extraordinary features of the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, declaring it to be the most spectacular countdown celebration Thailand has ever witnessed.

Highlights include an eco-friendly fireworks celebration and a global Thai-conic entertainment showcase featuring numerous leading Thai and international artists. This three-day celebration aims to bring extraordinary experiences for everyone to enjoy at River Park, ICONSIAM.

The company will soon be hosting a press conference to unveil further details about this highly anticipated event.

Supoj expects that the event will help establish Thailand as a premier spot as a global countdown destination.

“We anticipate that the event will attract over 20 million audiences both in person and through live broadcasts from across the nation and worldwide. This will uplift the image of Thailand, stimulate the economy, especially the tourism sector, propelling Thailand into the top global countdown destinations and propelling growth in the country’s tourism industry.”

Press release