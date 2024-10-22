ICONSIAM propels Thailand to the forefront of global destinations

Image: ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, is employing an Experiential Marketing strategy aimed at creating exceptional experiences and reaffirming its status as a must-visit global destination.

In collaboration with partners from all sectors, ICONSIAM is investing up to 300 million baht to launch over 60 marketing campaigns throughout the final quarter of the year, culminating in the grand Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025.

Featuring world-renowned artists, this event reinforces ICONSIAM’s position as the ultimate global countdown destination. The venue expects to see a 20% increase in traffic, stimulating the tourism sector and contributing to Thailand’s ongoing economic growth.

Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd, Supoj Chaiwatsirikul stated ICONSIAM’s willingness to continue to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector, which is expected to grow in the final quarter of 2024.

“According to the data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the number of tourists is expected to grow by 20% in the final quarter, with the total number of tourists for the year projected to reach 36.7 million. ICONSIAM is eager to contribute to Thailand’s tourism growth by leveraging its potential as a global landmark on the Chao Phraya River that everyone must visit.

“The concept ‘The Best of Thailand Meets The Best of the World’ will come to life through world-class events that attract both Thai visitors and international tourists, boosting tourism with full force in the final quarter.

“ICONSIAM is a leading platform, firmly positioned as a Global Countdown Destination. We are promoting Thai tourism in the final quarter by creating extraordinary experiences for all visitors through ‘Experiential Marketing.’ This involves delivering unique and unparalleled marketing activities.”

The key highlight of this quarter is the ICONSIAM Extraordinary Experience which caters to all target groups with four distinct experience pillars:

Immersive experience: Delivering fully immersive shopping and lifestyle experiences Cultural appreciation experience: Elevating cultural experiences by showcasing the uniqueness and beauty of Thai traditions to the world through global events. Omni channel experience: Providing a seamless experience across all touchpoints, making ICONSIAM a destination for all ages. Pioneering experience: Offering innovative and exclusive experiences available only at ICONSIAM, creating a unique identity that resonates with both Thai and international audiences.

Supoj further added that a budget has been allocated for big events to close off 2024 with a bang.

“ICONSIAM has allocated a marketing budget of up to 300 million baht for over 60 marketing and promotional campaigns and grand big events in the final quarter, all designed to offer exceptional experiences during the year-end festive season.”

Highlighted events include:

ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination X ROBBi : The annual lighting event of 2024, in collaboration with ROBBi, the popular art toy from China. For the first time in Southeast Asia, ROBBi will brighten the riverside atmosphere and be paired with a grand solar-powered : The annual lighting event of 2024, in collaboration with ROBBi, the popular art toy from China. For the first time in Southeast Asia, ROBBi will brighten the riverside atmosphere and be paired with a grand solar-powered Christmas light display across ICONSIAM. This event runs from November to December at River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM.

THAICONIC Loy Krathong: The flowing legacy of Thai spirit : A grand Loy Krathong celebration on the Chao Phraya River, featuring cultural performances and activities, held on the full moon night of November 15.

ICONSIAM X Be@rBrick Celebrating ICONIC Experience : A significant collaboration with Medicom Toy, Art Works Worldwide Co., Ltd., and Casa Lapin to create the first-ever thematic Be@rBrick Café in Thailand. Be@rBrick collectors will have the chance to own exclusive pieces, debuting for the first time in the world at ICONSIAM in mid-November at ICON Art & Culture Space, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM.

Miracle of Gifts : A festive atmosphere filled with joy, featuring a gift plaza, special promotions, and activities from late November to January 2025.

Hidden Gem Food Festival: This event serves as the culmination of the Hidden Gem project in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), True CJ Creations, and Ryoii Film. It aims to showcase the unique characteristics of Thai cuisine and promote Thai soft power on a global scale. Offering delicious dishes in a riverside setting from December 11 to 15 at River Park.

Get ready for an unforgettable night at The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM, Thailand’s Global Landmark Destination.



Witness the grandest year-end event at ICONSIAM, the Amazing Thailand Countdown Celebration 2025. This event showcases ICONSIAM’s commitment to blending the best of Thailand with the best of the world, with over 16 million audiences across the globe both offline and online.

This year’s countdown will feature world-class artists, propelling Thailand into the top global countdown destinations and propelling growth in the country’s tourism industry. For more information, please call 1338 or visit ICONSIAM’s Facebook page.

