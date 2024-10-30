Cloud nine: Equinix boost set to reign over Thailand’s data skies

American tech giant and cloud extraordinaire Equinix is making waves in Thailand with a colossal 16 billion baht investment. This financial injection over the next decade is set to supercharge Thailand’s data centre infrastructure, targeting the surging demand from the bustling CLMVT region, according to Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI).

For those not in the know, the CLMVT region comprises Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand—all key players in the greater Mekong subregion. Equinix’s wallets are already open, with 7.1 billion baht approved by the BoI for the initial phase. Expect these operations to kick off in style by 2027, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BoI Secretary-General.

“Thailand is poised to become the digital heartbeat of the CLMVT region, a market spanning over 250 million people.”

Why Thailand, you ask? Well, it’s a perfect storm of rapid digital transformation in local businesses, cutting-edge AI advancements, and a government policy keen on luring foreign investment with its cloud-friendly stance.

Add in the country’s rock-solid digital infrastructure, high-speed 5G coverage, and an astounding 85% of the population online, and you have the recipe for a digital paradise.

Narit also highlighted how this cash splash from Equinix could open doors for local industries to whip up exciting new services and products, supporting the growth across sectors from manufacturing to finance, retail to tourism.

Equinix specialises in co-location services, offering businesses the chance to rent physical space in its state-of-the-art data centres for their IT gear like storage systems. With 260 data centres dotted across 72 countries, their international reach is the stuff of legends, said Narit.

“Equinix’s expansion into Thailand promises to bolster our digital backbone.”

Equinix isn’t the only data whizz-eyeing Thailand, it’s part of a bigger trend with tech titans clamouring for a slice of the action, all eager to take advantage of BoI’s investment incentives.

So far, 47 ambitious proposals, totalling a whopping 173 billion baht, have landed on the board’s table, proving that Thailand’s digital landscape is the place to be.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is Thailand considered a strategic hub for digital businesses in the CLMVT region? Thailand’s strong digital infrastructure, government cloud policies, and high internet penetration make it an ideal hub for regional digital businesses. How might Equinix’s investment impact local industries in Thailand? Equinix’s investment could foster innovation, enabling local businesses to develop new products and services across manufacturing, finance, retail, and tourism. What role does government policy play in attracting cloud service providers to Thailand? Thailand’s government cloud policy promotes cloud adoption, offering incentives that attract foreign investments in data centres and digital infrastructure. What future opportunities could arise from Thailand’s enhanced digital infrastructure? Improved digital infrastructure may lead to increased foreign investments, technological advancements, and a boost in the digital economy and employment. What if other countries in the CLMVT region follow Thailand’s digital transformation lead? If neighbouring countries follow suit, the region could see enhanced economic integration, innovation, and digital connectivity, strengthening its global competitiveness.