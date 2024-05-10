‘BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK’ now opens in Bangkok at Siam Paragon

This May 2024, a much-anticipated excitement awaits in Bangkok for fans of the 21st-century pop icons BTS, as the band’s “BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK” now opens at Siam Paragon starting today from May 10 – June 23, 2024.

The 330-square-meter “BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK” located on the 3rd floor of Siam Paragon is themed “exclusive & luxury modern warehouse” and welcomes eager fans of BTS who are currently excited about Jin’s return from his mandatory military service in June.

The pop-up promises a collection of never-before-seen portraits of each member, set in a luxury gallery atmosphere. The conveyor belt, serving as the centre stage, echoes the recently released parcel-delivery-themed teaser for the event. It transports the packages that represents gift boxes from BTS, specially delivered to ARMY, the official name for their dedicated fandom.

In addition to the MONOCHROME official merch sold at the Seoul pop-up, varieties of exclusive merchandise and collectables designed by INNOCEAN Inc. are available.

Portrait – Group and individual member portraits are available including photo cards, postcard books as well as photos on fabric. Also on offer are limited-edition portraits in canvas.

Lifestyle – The pop-up also presents a DIY zone where fans can creatively create their very own keyrings. Specially designed instant cameras are also available.

Fashion – Exclusively to Bangkok’s outpost, licensed wind jackets and hats are brought by INNOCEAN Inc. Accessories are also must-have items, featuring necklaces and rings engraved with dates commemorating BTS’ debut and the establishment of their fandom, ARMY.

There is a continuous wave of excitement as more surprising gifts await fans on June 13, 2024, which marks BTS’s 11th debut anniversary.

“BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK” is open only from May 10 to June 23, 2024, from 10.00 am – 9.00 pm on the 3rd Floor of Siam Paragon. For more information, follow Siam Paragon’s Facebook, @innopopup X account and @bts_bighit X account.

Press Release