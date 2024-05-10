Fruity fury: Durian dispute turns into armed showdown

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A heated confrontation at a durian stall led to a dramatic arrest in Samut Prakan when a disgruntled man drew a gun in a threat of violence.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred around 7.10pm on Wednesday, when the man, identified only as Tao, approached the stall after arguing with a woman across the street. He was later apprehended by police at 7.30pm yesterday, and despite his apology, is now facing charges.

The altercation began when Tao, in a fit of rage from a previous argument, crossed the street to the durian stall situated in front of Fueangfa Village in the Phraeksa Subdistrict, and confronted the vendor’s sister, questioning her gaze and intimidating her and her brother-in-law with a pistol.

The vendor, 36 year old Sirin Thip, was with her sister, brother-in-law, and three young children at the time of the incident. She reported that her family was initially curious about the commotion across the street, but their attention inadvertently led to the threatening situation.

A neighbouring vendor witnessed the encounter and intervened, causing Tao and his companion to flee on a motorcycle. Sirin Thip recalled having seen the couple at her stall before, where they had even enjoyed her durians, making the unprovoked aggression all the more shocking. The fear for her children’s safety and her livelihood prompted her to report the incident to the local authorities.

Another witness, 37 year old Anuwat, who was also present at the scene, expressed his shock and fear, having no prior connections or disputes with the assailant.

The police were able to locate Tao at his residence, where an air gun was confiscated as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

During a subsequent meeting with the victims, Tao expressed remorse and promised not to repeat his actions. Nevertheless, he was charged with causing fear or alarm by threats.

