Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

DNP chief suggests ship evaded Myanmar officials but cargo remains legal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
73 1 minute read
Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand is pursuing compensation of at least 12 million baht after a Myanmar cargo ship, the MV Ayar Linn, ran aground on a coral reef in Mu Koh Surin National Park, Phang Nga, causing significant environmental damage.

On June 1, the vessel was discovered lodged on a coral reef in Ao Jak Bay, according to Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). The incident resulted in considerable damage to various coral species.

Blue coral, scientifically known as Heliopora coerulea, sustained the most damage, comprising 80% of the affected coral. Antler coral (Acropora) accounted for approximately 15% of the damage, while hump coral (Porites lutea) made up 5%. Other species, such as Platygyra daedalea, Pocillopora, and Leptastrea purpurea, suffered minimal damage.

Athapol stated that the ship might have been evading Myanmar authorities, though this remains uncertain. He assured that the cargo was legal.

Related Articles

The vessel encountered underwater rocks, leading to a leak, prompting the captain to seek docking, but it ultimately ran aground on the reef.

The estimated damage, including the cost for a diving operation to assess the reef’s condition, amounts to 12 million baht. Legal actions are ongoing, but the ship’s owner has yet to come forward.

Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship | News by Thaiger

Concerns also arise regarding waste left on the reef, such as cardboard, cloth scraps, rubber tyres, and hoses. Additionally, more than 3,000 bags of cement onboard pose a risk of falling into the sea, along with potential oil leakage.

Kriangkrai Pohcharoen, the park’s chief, noted that recovery operations have faced delays due to adverse monsoon conditions.

Officials from multiple agencies have convened to devise a response plan aimed at preventing oil spills, preparing oil containment booms, mobilising navy support, pursuing legal action, and planning environmental restoration, reported Bangkok Post.

The affected area will be temporarily closed to allow the ecosystem to recover. Officials have urged the public and tourists to avoid the area to ensure safety and support recovery efforts.

Latest Thailand News
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi Road deaths

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

19 seconds ago
Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship Thailand News

Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

13 minutes ago
Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient&#8217;s gum, sparking black magic fear Thailand News

Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

21 minutes ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai Crime News

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

36 minutes ago
Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg Thailand News

Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg

46 minutes ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

54 minutes ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

1 hour ago
No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides Phuket News

No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

2 hours ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash Crime News

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

2 hours ago
Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering Thailand News

Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering

3 hours ago
Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint Crime News

Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt Thailand News

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

3 hours ago
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting Crime News

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

3 hours ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop Bangkok News

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

3 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

3 hours ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

4 hours ago
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger Bangkok News

Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

4 hours ago
Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes Thailand News

Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes

4 hours ago
70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal Bangkok News

70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal

4 hours ago
Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion Thailand News

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

4 hours ago
Danish man&#8217;s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap Thailand News

Danish man’s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap

4 hours ago
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

4 hours ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

5 hours ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

5 hours ago
Environment NewsPolitics NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

2 weeks ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

3 weeks ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

3 weeks ago
Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x