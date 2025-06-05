Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

Thailand is pursuing compensation of at least 12 million baht after a Myanmar cargo ship, the MV Ayar Linn, ran aground on a coral reef in Mu Koh Surin National Park, Phang Nga, causing significant environmental damage.

On June 1, the vessel was discovered lodged on a coral reef in Ao Jak Bay, according to Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). The incident resulted in considerable damage to various coral species.

Blue coral, scientifically known as Heliopora coerulea, sustained the most damage, comprising 80% of the affected coral. Antler coral (Acropora) accounted for approximately 15% of the damage, while hump coral (Porites lutea) made up 5%. Other species, such as Platygyra daedalea, Pocillopora, and Leptastrea purpurea, suffered minimal damage.

Athapol stated that the ship might have been evading Myanmar authorities, though this remains uncertain. He assured that the cargo was legal.

The vessel encountered underwater rocks, leading to a leak, prompting the captain to seek docking, but it ultimately ran aground on the reef.

The estimated damage, including the cost for a diving operation to assess the reef’s condition, amounts to 12 million baht. Legal actions are ongoing, but the ship’s owner has yet to come forward.

Concerns also arise regarding waste left on the reef, such as cardboard, cloth scraps, rubber tyres, and hoses. Additionally, more than 3,000 bags of cement onboard pose a risk of falling into the sea, along with potential oil leakage.

Kriangkrai Pohcharoen, the park’s chief, noted that recovery operations have faced delays due to adverse monsoon conditions.

Officials from multiple agencies have convened to devise a response plan aimed at preventing oil spills, preparing oil containment booms, mobilising navy support, pursuing legal action, and planning environmental restoration, reported Bangkok Post.

The affected area will be temporarily closed to allow the ecosystem to recover. Officials have urged the public and tourists to avoid the area to ensure safety and support recovery efforts.