Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran

A Frenchman filed a counter-complaint after he was arrested yesterday, April 21, for assaulting a Thai man during Songkran celebrations in Phuket on April 12. He claimed the Thai man had started the altercation.

The incident came to light after the wife of 38 year old Weerasak Madlee contacted the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต, alleging that police had not acted on their complaint. She stated that her husband was attacked by a group of French nationals and left in critical condition while those involved remained at large.

The page also criticised police handling of the case, posting that Thai victims are treated unfairly compared to foreigners. The page stated…

“Thai people are treated even worse than second-class citizens. No action is taken when Thai people are assaulted. If the victims are foreigners, the suspects will be arrested very quickly. It is heartbreaking to be abused in your own country.”

According to the wife, the incident occurred at around 8.20pm outside Marine Plaza in Patong. Weerasak reportedly refused to join a water fight and objected to foreigners splashing water on him.

An argument followed, during which a French man allegedly splashed water into the face and eyes of Weerasak, with others joining in. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Weerasak was reportedly struck on the head with a water gun three to four times.

Khao Phuket reported that Weerasak sustained serious injuries, required urgent surgery, and was hospitalised for two days.

After footage of the incident circulated on social media, Patong Police Station officers identified and arrested a French national yesterday, charging him under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault.

According to the report on Phuket Andaman News Facebook page, the French man also filed a counter-complaint, accusing Weerasak of initiating the altercation. CCTV footage shared online appears to show Weerasak throwing the first punch before the situation escalated.

The footage drew mixed reactions online, with some Thai netizens supporting Weerasak, arguing he reacted after being splashed with water.

Patong police stated that officers are conducting a detailed investigation and will ensure fair treatment for both parties.