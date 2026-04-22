Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 10:54 AM
157 1 minute read
Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and DailyNews

A Frenchman filed a counter-complaint after he was arrested yesterday, April 21, for assaulting a Thai man during Songkran celebrations in Phuket on April 12. He claimed the Thai man had started the altercation.

The incident came to light after the wife of 38 year old Weerasak Madlee contacted the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต, alleging that police had not acted on their complaint. She stated that her husband was attacked by a group of French nationals and left in critical condition while those involved remained at large.

The page also criticised police handling of the case, posting that Thai victims are treated unfairly compared to foreigners. The page stated…

“Thai people are treated even worse than second-class citizens. No action is taken when Thai people are assaulted. If the victims are foreigners, the suspects will be arrested very quickly. It is heartbreaking to be abused in your own country.”

According to the wife, the incident occurred at around 8.20pm outside Marine Plaza in Patong. Weerasak reportedly refused to join a water fight and objected to foreigners splashing water on him.

French national arrested for assault in Thai man
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An argument followed, during which a French man allegedly splashed water into the face and eyes of Weerasak, with others joining in. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Weerasak was reportedly struck on the head with a water gun three to four times.

Khao Phuket reported that Weerasak sustained serious injuries, required urgent surgery, and was hospitalised for two days.

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After footage of the incident circulated on social media, Patong Police Station officers identified and arrested a French national yesterday, charging him under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault.

Frenchman and Thai man altercation in Songkran in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

According to the report on Phuket Andaman News Facebook page, the French man also filed a counter-complaint, accusing Weerasak of initiating the altercation. CCTV footage shared online appears to show Weerasak throwing the first punch before the situation escalated.

The footage drew mixed reactions online, with some Thai netizens supporting Weerasak, arguing he reacted after being splashed with water.

Patong police stated that officers are conducting a detailed investigation and will ensure fair treatment for both parties.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 10:54 AM
157 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.