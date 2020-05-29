PM assures MPs that government knows how to handle trillion baht loan | The Thaiger

Economy
PM assures MPs that government knows how to handle trillion baht loan
“Don’t worry, we got this…”
Following the Finance Ministry’s securing of a trillion baht loan, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke up to address concerns over how the funds will be administered. Answering questions raised by opposition parties, the PM said the government has clear rules in place on how the funds will be distributed, with the priority being small and medium sized businesses that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
He was speaking as Parliament debated the 3 decrees enacted in the wake of the pandemic, the first of which was to allow for the borrowing of a trillion baht. The PM promises full transparency in how the funds are used, saying the loan has been taken out to prevent small businesses from going bust, which would lead to a further significant rise in unemployment.
A second decree is in place to enable small businesses and start-ups to take advantage of soft loans to survive the huge toll the virus has taken on the economy. Thai PBS World reports the Finance Minister as saying such businesses will receive help with their applications if they are unaccustomed to securing credit from banks.
While the first decree enabled the government to secure a trillion baht loan, the Bank of Thailand says neither the soft loan decree nor an additional bond stabilisation decree will mean more debt for the country. Rather the central bank’s existing funds will be used to help the bond market and to give businesses the lifeline they need in the current exceptional circumstances.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No new Covid-19 cases in 65 provinces for a month
The Covid-19 situation in Thailand is improving: the Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that 65 of Thailand’s 76 provinces have reported no new cases for a full month. But it says the situation is “still not stable enough”, and the government continues to screen people returning from abroad and is proactively testing suspected cases.
The deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control says that the number of cases in Thailand is relatively low and is divided into 2 main groups: Thai nationals returning from abroad and people who had close contact with previous cases. Returnees are placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine to see if they develop symptoms.
But academics have pointed out that there may still be some people infected with the virus without showing symptoms in areas around the country. They have not been tested and could potentially infect others. Therefore, they say, the Ministry of Public Health needs to stay proactive in maintaining a wide ranging testing program. (Thailand has not had a “wide ranging testing program”. Thailand has tested 5,380 people per 1 million population. In comparison, Singapore has tested 57,250 people per 1 million population.)
The Thai ministry’s caution shows an extreme risk-aversion when compared to many other countries that are now opening up despite much higher rates of transmission, but with certain precautions and restrictions in place.
An analysis of the numbers of infections in different parts of Thailand shows 10 provinces have had no cases at all. However, 42 provinces have a fatality rate of 0.1 to 1%, 18 provinces have a rate of 1.1 to 5%, 2 provinces have 5.1 to 10% and 5 provinces have a death rate higher than 10%.
In the past month, 65 provinces reported no new cases. Although the figures are low, it’s is possible that some people are asymptomatic, particularly in greater Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi and the 4 southern border provinces.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out a letter to all Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand explaining the details and procedures for non-Thai nationals to re-enter the country. This procedure is not for only for people who legally work in Thailand. Those who don’t have a work permit yet, but your new employer can get permission from the Ministry of Labour, you can apply to enter Thailand.
Those who urgently need to enter the Kingdom may submit an application for entry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has consulted the board of Investment and the Ministry of Labour and they will consider all requests for entry on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the level of importance and urgency.
Here are the procedures for non-Thais wishing to submit an application for entry:
Contact the Royal Thai Embassy or the Royal Thai Consulate-General our country of departure.
- Apply for a ‘Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand (note that 10 working days before departure)Documents required
- Copy of work permit
- Copy of letter of permission (issued by Thai government)
- Valid Health insurance (covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19 worth at least 100,000 US dollars)
- If the application is approved the Thai Embassy will be instructed to issue the “Certificate of Entry.”
- At the port of departure the following documents will be required before you can be allowed reentry.
- a certificate of entry
- A complete and signed ‘Declaration form ‘
- a “fit to fly” certificate (issued no more than 72 hours before flight)
- Proof of health insurance covering all expenditures.
- Upon entry into the Kingdom, all arrivals nationals will be subjected to a mandatory 14 day state quarantine.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Korea reverses reopening amid new Covid-19 outbreaks
Less than a month after relaxing physical distancing requirements on May 6, South Korea is restoring the measures in the greater Seoul area, including Incheon and Gyeonggi provinces, until at least June 14, as new flare-ups of Covid-19 emerge across the metropolitan region. Its daily tally jumped to 79, the highest since early April.
Making the announcement yesterday, South Korea’s Health Minister said the measures are meant to curb the spread preemptively so in-person classes can resume normally for students. South Korea reported 79 cases in the 24 hours ending midnight Wednesday, the highest single-day daily increase since April 5. Nearly 90% of the new cases were from local transmission, according to health officials.
Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director said in a briefing yesterday that, as most of the recent patients are young people, none of their cases is severe so far.
“3 weeks since the first case linked to Itaewon nightclubs was discovered earlier this month, the infections have spread mainly via high-risk spaces such as bars, karaoke lounges, restaurants, religious establishments and big workplaces”
At least 7 workers at a call centre in central Seoul have been confirmed with the disease as of yesterday with all of the employees and their contacts undergoing testing. 82 people with ties to a logistics center in Gyeonggi province have tested positive since the first case there was identified on Monday.
The mayor of Bucheon, a satellite city of Seoul, said in-person classes will be suspended again except for high school seniors, and that high-risk communal spaces will be allowed restricted operations only. In a Facebook post yesterday, the mayor cautioned against coronavirus blame game.
“Coronavirus is nobody’s fault, and getting sick is no cause for blame.”
The health minister said in a Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting Thursday that the lack of safety precautions in the workplace seems attributable for the outbreak at the logistics centre.
“Virus countermeasures such as wearing face masks and taking leave when feeling sick do not appear to be have been followed at the said facilities.”
Health officials launched inspections at logistics facilities across the country after the Bucheon outbreak to locate on Thursday another such centre in Goyang, a city north of Seoul, with an infected employee. The Goyang center has since been shut down.
The KCDC likewise underscored the need for tighter measures to reduce physical contact in workplaces.
“Installing partitions at cafeterias, or stationing desks a safe distance apart from each other are examples of such efforts”
Experts are divided over prospects of the fresh outbreaks evolving into a second wave. An infectious disease expert at Seoul’s Hallym University Hospital said in a Facebook statement that the virus trend appears to be “taking an ominous turn.”
“Had a similar development taken place in fall or winter, I would have said ‘the next wave’ was highly probable. Based on common understanding of respiratory viruses such as the common cold, a cascade of patients such as that witnessed in late February is not likely this time, I would say. But then again, this is an unknown virus that majority of people don’t have immunity against. Nothing can be said with certainty.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Korea HeraldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Haunted hospital wheelchair. Ghost? Or the wind?
No new Covid-19 cases in 65 provinces for a month
Immigration police catch 54 illegal immigrants at Thai-Cambodia border
Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism
PM assures MPs that government knows how to handle trillion baht loan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thai actress allegedly scams Chinese businessman out of 2.5 million baht
South Korea reverses reopening amid new Covid-19 outbreaks
90 day deadline for farmers to hand over banned agrochemicals
Rains, thundershowers predicted to blanket all regions
Radio station gunman confesses, faces murder charges, death penalty
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts 2 year economic recovery for Thailand
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Elephant injures 2 Burmese men in Kanchanburi
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Hope for overseas foreigners separated from families in Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Myanmar2 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
- Myanmar2 days ago
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
- Dengue Fever2 days ago
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak