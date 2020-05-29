Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out a letter to all Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand explaining the details and procedures for non-Thai nationals to re-enter the country. This procedure is not for only for people who legally work in Thailand. Those who don’t have a work permit yet, but your new employer can get permission from the Ministry of Labour, you can apply to enter Thailand.
Those who urgently need to enter the Kingdom may submit an application for entry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has consulted the board of Investment and the Ministry of Labour and they will consider all requests for entry on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the level of importance and urgency.
Here are the procedures for non-Thais wishing to submit an application for entry:
Contact the Royal Thai Embassy or the Royal Thai Consulate-General our country of departure.
- Apply for a ‘Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand (note that 10 working days before departure)Documents required
- Copy of work permit
- Copy of letter of permission (issued by Thai government)
- Valid Health insurance (covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19 worth at least 100,000 US dollars)
- If the application is approved the Thai Embassy will be instructed to issue the “Certificate of Entry.”
- At the port of departure the following documents will be required before you can be allowed reentry.
- a certificate of entry
- A complete and signed ‘Declaration form ‘
- a “fit to fly” certificate (issued no more than 72 hours before flight)
- Proof of health insurance covering all expenditures.
- Upon entry into the Kingdom, all arrivals nationals will be subjected to a mandatory 14 day state quarantine.
Business
Murdoch closes all his regional and local newspapers in Australia
Australia’s largest media group, News Corp, has ditched its 100 local and regional newspapers, blaming the collapse of the businesses on a collapse advertising, migration of advertisers online, all made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.
News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, announced on April 1 it was stopping printing of around 60 community newspapers “temporarily”. The collapse will cause the loss of hundreds of jobs. 76 papers are moving online-only by the end of June. The other 35 Murdoch-owned titles are closing down permanently.
News Corp Australia’s executive chairman Michael Miller said the permanent changes has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, “which had impacted the sustainability of local publishing”.
Globally there has been a inexorable trend of falling readerships and migration in advertising revenue to more nimble and targeted online platforms, partly fuelled by the rise of Google and Facebook – themselves able to deliver news quickly, efficiently and mostly free.
“(The drop in) print advertising spending, which contributes the majority of our revenues, has accelerated its decline. Consequently, to meet these changing trends, we are reshaping News Corp Australia to focus on where consumers and businesses are moving.”
Although “hundreds” of jobs will be lost, New Corp hope to keep on 375 journalists who will “continue covering community and regional news”. About 1,200 people were believed to be employed in News Corp’s Australia’s regional and community division.
Papers in nearly every state and territory will be impacted by the decision, including dozens in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.
The media wire service AAP will be losing down within weeks unless a last minute buyer turns up to save it from closing its doors.
“After 85 years of operation, AAP is set to close on June 26 with about 500 people out of work as a result. While most news consumers might not be greatly aware of AAP, they would be amazed to know that great chunks of the news they read and listen to originates from AAP stories.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
But we won’t know until tomorrow.
Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 emergency measures could finally see boxing stadiums, massage parlours, spas, cinemas and tutorial schools allowed to reopen next month. Pubs, bars and nightlife venues are expected to remain closed, well that’s the rumours for now anyway. The deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department says activities and businesses that are at “moderate risk” of Covid-19 transmission, the so-called ”yellow’ category”, are expected to be allowed to reopen in the next stage of relaxation.
Sources say the list includes cinemas, bowling alleys, skating rinks, karaoke outlets, amusement parks, water parks, zoos, tutorial schools, Thai traditional massage shops, spas, seminars, meeting venues, events in hotels, trade exhibition centres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums.
A cluster of infections from an event at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in March was blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases in the following weeks.
The secretary-general of the National Security Council says the committee met to discuss relaxing restrictions to allow more businesses and activities to restart. He didn’t give specific details on which businesses will be allowed to reopen, but said they have a higher risk of spreading infection than those previously allowed to resume. But those businesses should now have established health and safety measures to protect customers and their staff.
The result of the meeting will be forwarded to the CCSA meeting tomorrow for a decision on the third stage of lockdown easing which could begin on Monday, June 1. The number of new infections per day during the past two weeks has remained in low single digits, except for today, with most new cases imported from abroad during the repatriation process of Thai citizens.
Economy
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
Shopping centre operator Central Retail Corporation has bought 100% of Family Mart, one of Thailand’s major convenience store chains, as it “moves forward to develop a new business model to cater to modern consumers”. CRC’s chief executive officer says the acquisition will strengthen Central’s hold on the food market and convenience store business in Thailand, which is burgeoning.
Since 2012, CRC has partnered with Japan Family Mart with its subsidiary SFM Holdings holding a 50.65% stake and Robinson Plc holding a 0.35% stake in Central Family Mart Ltd, the local operator of the Family Mart chain in Thailand. Yesterday’s acquisition saw CRC snap up the remaining 49% from the Japanese partner making it the sole owner of FamilyMart’s Thailand operations.
A spokesman says that over the past 8 years, CRC has been working to improve the franchise’s business model and expand its product offering, as well as its domestic presence.
“Family Mart has become a destination with ready-to-eat meals, beverages, fresh coffee and open spaces for people to come mix and mingle 24 hours a day. Currently, FamilyMart has 1,000 stores nationwide, and we plan to continue expanding our stores, as we are committed to investing for our future growth.”
“The acquisition of Family Mart is in line with CRC’s strategy to strengthen its retail and service platform, reaffirm our leading position in retail business, as well as to increase our offering of full-scale services through customer-centric omni-channels.”
Earlier this year, Family Mart introduced 24/7 coin washing machines to cater to consumers’ busy lifestyles. Recently, it also launched “Food Drink Container Mart” machines, as well as vending machines to offer more convenience to consumers.
As consumers today demand faster services, Family Mart has also partnered with Grab Thailand to allow customers to have items delivered using the GrabMart application.
