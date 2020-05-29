Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Tourism

Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism
PHOTO: Il Vagabiondo on Unsplash
The Thai government is set to introduce some financial sweeteners to stimulate domestic tourism – essentially paying its citizens to holiday in their own country. A report in Bangkok Biz News, says that from July, Thai nationals will receive a discount of between 40-50% on hotel accommodation within the Kingdom.

The scheme, aimed at a domestic kick-start to the country’s battered tourism sector, has been proposed by the Economy and Tourism Secretary as part of a 400 billion baht stimulus package. As the country works towards a full reopening and eventual lifting of all Covid-19 related restrictions, the government is hoping to revive domestic tourism with its Thai Thiaw Thai (“Thais visit Thailand”) campaign.

At this stage there is no indication if the scheme will also apply to resident expats.

SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | ThaiVisa

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Trending