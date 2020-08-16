Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions | The Thaiger

Economy
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”.
Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be disheartening for fresh graduates.
“I myself will monitor the situation of unemployment among new graduates. What I will do is to set up a national labour centre in my ministry. The centre will cut unemployment by matching unemployed workers with industrial firms.”
He also said he’ll encourage businesses in the industrial and farming sectors to hire Thai workers rather than migrant labour wherever possible. The centre will also arrange reskilling and upskilling of workers in factories and combat forced labour human trafficking in the fishery sector.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanetKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
The world famous resort town of Pattaya is spending 160 million baht to improve the city’s beaches in a bid to attract domestic tourists. Pattaya’s mayor says the landscape redevelopment, on a 4 kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, will begin in October and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. “The City of Pattaya needs to change its tourism strategy to draw local tourists to the city.” In addition to landscape beautification, such as replacing pavements and sidewalks, the project will involve building parking spaces for tourist coaches and for local visitors, and will incorporate underground […]
Tourism
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Phuket business owners are pressing forward with a proposal to turn around province’s tourism industry by allowing long-stay tourists to resume visits to the southern resort island as early as November. Under the “4T” model put forward at a meeting of the provincial disease control committee, long-stay visitors have been identified as having the best potential to be welcomed. 4T, which stands for Target, Testing, Tracing and Treatment, is designed to balance public health with economic recovery, according to the province’s business community. according to president of the Phuket Tourist Association: “We should start with a small group of long-stay […]
Economy
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
UPDATE: Trading in Thai Airways shares was suspended by the Stock Exchange of Thailand this afternoon after auditors declined to sign off on its financial statements for the six months to June 30. Auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos said it couldn’t reach a conclusion on the statements due to issues including a lack of liquidity and debt defaults, which created “material uncertainty” and may affect the value of assets and liabilities. ORIGINAL STORY: Embattled, bankrupt Thai Airways suffered about 28 billion baht in losses for the first 6 months of this year, mainly attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has […]
2 arrested with 409 kilograms of marijuana in Nakhon Phanom
Warrants issued for key members of Free People movement
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
Mauritius oil spill tanker splits apart
4 suspected insurgents shot dead in Pattani
Suspect arrested in Kanchanaburi sugar factory murder
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
Academics defend protests
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case
Major police presence expected at rally
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Toddler, locked in hot van, dies after 4 day coma
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand
1 drowned, another missing in storm off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
- Business3 days ago
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
- Business1 day ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
- Expats2 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Politics3 days ago
Protesters’ add more demands as academics defend manifesto
Mike Frenchie
August 16, 2020 at 6:01 pm
I stick with the International Labor Organization (United Nations) numbers (6-7 million unemployed by year end) since most workers in the tourism industry are not covered by the social security (free lancers). These figures should also come with the impact on the real estate industry where most new buildings are taken up by foreign owners!