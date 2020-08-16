Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Samui Times
Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”.

Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be disheartening for fresh graduates.

“I myself will monitor the situation of unemployment among new graduates. What I will do is to set up a national labour centre in my ministry. The centre will cut unemployment by matching unemployed workers with industrial firms.”

He also said he’ll encourage businesses in the industrial and farming sectors to hire Thai workers rather than migrant labour wherever possible. The centre will also arrange reskilling and upskilling of workers in factories and combat forced labour human trafficking in the fishery sector.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanet

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

    Mike Frenchie

    August 16, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I stick with the International Labor Organization (United Nations) numbers (6-7 million unemployed by year end) since most workers in the tourism industry are not covered by the social security (free lancers). These figures should also come with the impact on the real estate industry where most new buildings are taken up by foreign owners!

